Jimmy Butler Changes Stance, Drops Contender From Trade Destination List
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler claimed the ability 'to make any team a contender' when he requested a trade on Jan. 2.
This belief could still hold true, but the six-time All-Star is not willing to turn just any organization into a championship-level team. Originally, he was open to anywhere except Miami, but this is no longer true.
Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes reported Tuesday that the 35-year-old is not willing to be moved to the Memphis Grizzlies or a few other teams.
"The Memphis Grizzlies, along with a few other teams, have received word that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has no interest in being traded there," Haynes said via a video on X. "So the message is being delivered that a trade should not be attempted to acquire the All-Star forward."
"What makes this situation a little bit tricky is Jimmy Butler can become an unrestricted free agent this summer," Haynes continued. "So usually, for a player of that caliber, teams like to have some assurance that he is willing to sign long-term or a multi-year deal, so Jimmy, in that regard, does have some leverage in that case."
The four teams Butler is almost definitely willing to join are the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns. Prior to his original trade request, these four organizations were named his preferred destinations.
Former All-Star Blasts Pat Riley for Running Heat Like a ‘Prison’
Heat president Pat Riley has earned considerable criticism for his recent handling of the Jimmy Butler trade saga.
Few have unleashed on Riley the way former All-Star Gilbert Arenas recently did.
Arenas ripped Riley on the Jan. 6 episode of Gil’s Arena, blasting the Hall of Famer for potentially pushing Butler out of Miami. The Heat suspended Butler last week for conduct detrimental to the team, one day after he requested a suspension.
During his three decades in Miami, Riley has added multiple superstars, including Butler, Shaquille O’Neal, and LeBron James. Arenas doesn’t expect many other All-Stars to willingly join the Heat anytime soon.
“Nobody’s coming there,” Arenas said. “You got South Beach in your favor and you treat South Beach like it’s a f---- prison!”
Calling those comments “harsh” is like saying LeBron James is a future Hall of Famer.
Arenas condemned Riley for believing he’s “bigger” than his players.
“You can’t pretend you’re bigger than LeBron!” Arenas yelled. “LeBron leaves [and] the ship crashes! Jimmy Butler comes; he gets you to the championship.
“If he tells you ‘bring me one more star,’” Butler added, “[expletive] bring him one more star!”
Riley arguably began the Butler saga last May when he publicly called out the All-Star’s durability. Butler and the Heat failed to reach an extension ahead of the season, and he hits unrestricted free agency this summer if he declines his $52 million player option.
Riley also called the ongoing drama a “distraction” in a Dec. 26 statement announcing the Heat won’t trade Butler. It’s never a good sign when coaches or executives invoke the dreaded D-word.
Then again, “distraction” isn’t as bad a word as “prison” in this case.
NBA Analyst Predicts Imminent Butler Trade
Lifelong Boston Celtics fan Bill Simmons doesn’t expect to worry about Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler much longer.
Speaking on the Jan. 5 episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons said he believes a Butler trade will happen this week. Miami suspended Butler last Friday for conduct detrimental to the team and a trade request.
Simmons predicted the San Antonio Spurs could jump into the Butler trade sweepstakes. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has linked Butler to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns over the past month.
According to Simmons, the Spurs have +350 odds to acquire Butler. San Antonio is 18-18, and young center Victor Wembanyama has firmly established himself as one of the NBA’s premier young players.
“They don’t have the odds for Houston, but San Antonio would have to jump the Lakers or Houston basically,” Simmons said. “The thinking is Wemby is now a top-seven guy and maybe they make a trade. So we were looking at that for future odds.”
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat Predicted To Add Veteran NBA Champion In Trade Sending Jimmy Butler To Spurs
Did Jimmy Butler Spark A Trend Of South Florida Superstars Requesting Trades?
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.