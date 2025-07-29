NBA.com Gives Miami Heat Surprising Post-Offseason Power Ranking
Despite an offseason where they added an All-Star caliber player in Norman Powell to their rotation, a move that drew little-to-no criticism, it seems the Miami Heat may still be in a somewhat similar spot, standings-wise.
NBA.com's latest Eastern Conference power rankings see the Heat ranked 8th, behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.
"Can they get more inside? The Heat are one of four teams that have ranked in the bottom 10 offensively in each of the last three seasons," John Schuhmann said. "They were also one of only three teams (the Cavs and Thunder were the others) that ended last season with a league-high seven players who shot 37% or better on 100 or more 3-point attempts. They lacked inside scoring, ranking 23rd in field goal percentage in the paint, 24th in free throw rate and 27th in offensive rebounding percentage."
The Heat added, Powell, one of the best shooters in the league and a certified scorer, but lost the best shooter in franchise history after trading away Duncan Robinson for Simone Fontecchio (another shooter).
They re-signed standout guard Davion Mitchell and drafted Kasparas Jakučionis with the 20th pick.
"Powell (fifth in transition points per game) gives the offense more juice, but the Heat need more from their frontline. Bam Adebayo has become more of a jump-shooter over the last two seasons and Jaime Jaquez Jr. took a step backward after a promising rookie season," Schuhmann said. "A Jaquez renaissance or improvement from center Kel’el Ware could give the Heat the offensive boost they need to get back into the top six in the East."