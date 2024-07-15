NBA Fans Roast Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Over Pre-Draft Photo Shoot
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade developed into an NBA fashion icon as his career progressed.
Before it began, though, his sense of style was somewhat questionable. A video recently surfaced of some players posing for their pre-draft photos during the 2000s. The Instagram post appeared to focus on Wade because the caption specifically told viewers to wait for his picture.
Fans wasted little time poking fun at Wade. Here's a look at the video and comments:
ANKLE SIDELINES JOVIC FOR OLYMPICS
It appears Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is healthier than anticipated.
A video surfaced on social media Sunday showing he was no longer in a walking boot. The clip, posted by NBA Serbia, featured Jovic participating in drills.
He did not travel to Paris with the Serbian national team for the Olympics but the update is good news for the Heat. There were reports he sustained a fractured ankle last month but the Heat have defined it as a bad sprain.
BAM PUTTING IN WORK WITH LEBRON
The Heat had so much trust in center Bam Adebayo they chose him as the replacement for longtime captain Udonis Haslem at the start of last season.
Even though he has a new leadership role, Adebayo is still willing to accept advice when needed. He's using the opportunity with Team USA this summer to learn from one of the best players in NBA history. Adebayo has worked out the past few days with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
The idea is for Adebayo to learn much as possible from James these next few weeks. James praised Adebayo by referring to him as "Big Bam Bigalow" on an Instagram post. The reference was to the 1990s pro wrestler Bam Bam Bigelow.
