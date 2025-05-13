NBA Insider Lays Out Blueprint For Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami Heat
On Monday morning, ESPN's Shams Charania reported 2021 Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is "open-minded" to potentially playing for a different team.
Dave McMenamin of ESPN went on The Rich Eisen Show to discuss potential landing spots for the two-time MVP.
"So don't take any of the cheese when you're hearing Heat, Lakers, Knicks, you know, the, the supposed blue bloods of the NBA?," Eisen asked.
He was referencing Howard Beck reporting Antetokounmpo would be interested in ending up with some of the big-market franchises. "They don't have the capital, they don't have the room."
"None of those three, maybe the Heat," McMenamin said. "I mean, if you could convince Milwaukee that they want Bam or, much the same way that [Anthony Davis] was coveted by Dallas, made up for some of the draft pick gap. If Milwaukee covets Tyler Herro or covets Bam Adebayo, sure. The Lakers, there's no, there's no pathway there."
After Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, Antetokounmpo alluded to a similar idea regarding big-market franchises. "I want all the Europeans to go to all the big markets to see something incredible," Antetokounmpo said. "This is what I want. This is my dream."
The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Antetokounmpo is on the other side of 30 while co-star Damian Lillard is sidelined indefinitely after a torn Achilles in the postseason. The Bucks have limited assets to upgrade the roster and veterans Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis are impending free agents this summer.
Antetokounmpo averaged 33 points, 15.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2 stocks in the five first round games.
NBA Insider Names Miami Heat Among Giannis Antetokounmpo Desired Landing Spots
Alex Toledo | May 6, 2025
Now that the offseason has commenced for both the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks after underwhelming seasons for different reasons, many around the league are wondering what Bucks' megastar Giannis Antetokounmpo is thinking about his team's future.
Appearing on the Zach Lowe Show, The Ringer's Howard Beck named a few potential desired destinations for the two-time MVP.
“Does Giannis ask out? If he does, does he have a list? I poked around a little bit a few days ago & the initial thing I got from one person was just like, some rumblings that it's already just the big cities," Beck said. "It's one of the LA teams or one of the NY teams, or maybe Miami, not big market, but glamor market, a mid-size market."
Beck and Lowe had been discussing what Antetkounmpo's value could be for another contender like the Houston Rockets, whom they were originally speaking about, and how much teams should be willing to trade for the 2021 Finals MVP and six-time All-NBA First Teamer.
"So some of this is gonna depend on, does Giannis ask out? Because you're not gonna proactively just trade him, probably right," Beck said. "It's the Damian Lillard conundrum, where it's like 'Maybe we should've moved off of him sooner, but you can't trade Damian Lillard unless he asks to be traded. Oh he asked to be traded, so let's move."