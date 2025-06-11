Miami Heat Among Five Teams Vying For Kevin Durant This Offseason
The Miami Heat lured big-time trade and free agent targets in the past. They include Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler in the recent past. It appears they are in contention for another superstar.
According to ESPN, the Heat are among five teams with interest in trading for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. The others are the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.
ESPN's Shams Charania said the Heat have already reached out about a potential trade for Durant.
Charania made the revelation while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show in Indianapolis in advance of tonight's game between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
"Miami is another team I’m told that has been engaged with the Suns over the last week," Charania said. "If you can bring Kevin Durant in with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo ... if you're, Miami you can compete.”
BAM CHEERS ON PANTHERS
The Florida Panthers are looking to defend their title over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.
And they seemingly have the entire state of Florida on their side in this pursuit. Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo and legend Udonis Haslem were in attendance for Game 3, beating the drum to open Monday night.
The Panthers steamrolled to victory with a 6-1 performance, with six different players scoring. Florida is facing the Oilers for the second straight Finals.
“We’re a very deep team,” Panthers winger Brad Marchand said in the postgame interview. “That’s one of our strengths is the depth of the group from the front end to the back end to the goaltending.”
