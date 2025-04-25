NBA Insider Says Making Playoffs "Best Thing" For Miami Heat
Many have wondered what direction the Miami Heat should go in the offseason.
They are down 2-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Ringer's Zach Lowe, longtime NBA insider and analyst, had similar concerns on his podcast.
"[The Cleveland Cavaliers] are going to win the series," Lowe said. "It's gonna raise a lot of questions about Miami's future and like, where is this team actually going?"
The Heat traded Jimmy Butler, who helped them to two Finals appearances, have won just 12 of 33 games since. Lowe said the Heat benefitted most from making the postseason.
"Honestly, the best thing that's happened to Miami is that by making the playoffs, they got their pick situation in much better order," Lowe said. "So they will give their 2025 pick to Oklahoma City and their 2027 pick top-fourteen protection to Charlotte rolls over just one year that, if they had not made the Playoffs, they were facing a scenario where they give unprotected 2026, unprotected 2028 [first round picks]. So they got that sorted out and they have the Warriors pick this year. I don't know where they're going long-term."
