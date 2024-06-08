NBA Insider Says "Pay Attention" To Cleveland Cavaliers As Suitor For Jimmy Butler
The Cleveland Cavaliers may be among the first to pick up the phone if the Miami Heat opt to explore destinations for star Jimmy Butler, according to one NBA insider.
The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey suggested a Butler-Donovan Mitchell team-up, assuming the Heat's front office is unwilling to pay the forward a maximum extension.
"This is just me talking, I didn't ask anybody questions or anything like that. But the one team that, if they were willing to trade Jimmy, I don't know if they are, the one team I would pay attention to is the Cleveland Cavaliers," Pompey said. "Because Rich Paul said if you give Donovan Mitchell an extension, then you know they probably want to get Darius Garland out of there. Now that's what the reports are saying, but I think that right now it's up to Cleveland to make a decision. But to me, I don't know if Jimmy would want to go there."
Most are assuming Mitchell would join the Heat due to his ties with center Bam Adebayo, but Butler joining the Cavs is an undiscussed route. Pairing two of the league's top playoff risers undoubtedly poses a strong threat in the Eastern Conference, even against the Boston Celtics. Butler averaged 26.9 points and 6.5 rebounds in the Heat's 2023 Finals run while Mitchell hauled the Cavs to Round 2 of the playoffs, averaging 29.6 points on 47.6 percent shooting.
"New Orleans, the Pelicans," Pompey suggested as another landing spot. "You know how the Pelicans are sort of shopping Brandon Ingram, right? You look at Chicago, they have a guy like Zach LaVine, but I don't know if that's a route Miami would want to go, but those teams at least have immediate help."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or check out his TikTok @apasciolla.
