NBA Insiders Hint Timberwolves Competiting With Heat For Two-Time Finals MVP
Although their team trajectories are different at the moment, one thing the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves share in common is both lost in underwhelming fashion in the playoffs. One more commonality is they share serious interest in Kevin Durant.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst cofirmed this on The Hoop Collective podcast.
"It became clear to me in talking to the parties involved just how serious the [Minnesota Timberwolves] were about trying to trade for Kevin Durant at the trade deadline," Windhorst said. "Now, at the time, the Wolves were not playing their best basketball. They subsequently finished their season 18-5 and got to the Western Conference Finals, so I don't want to make it imply that their mindset is that it's still where it was in February ... I'm not arguing that Durant is gonna end up in Minnesota," Windhorst said. "If you look at [Timberwolves president] Tim Connelly, he made the big Gobert trade. He made the big [Karl Anthony Towns] for Julius Randle and Divincenzo."
Jon Krawczynski, who covers the Timberwolves for The Athletic, sarcastically called out the people who questioned his similar reporting. He posted on X, "But when I say it, I’m just concocting nonsense out of thin air."
Durant, 36, averaged 26.7 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists this season with the Phoenix Suns. The Heat were reported as a team that also shared mutual interest before the trade deadline.
At that point, then Heat star Jimmy Butler would've headlined a potential deal. Now, it would likely take a combination of different players and draft picks in order to make it happen.