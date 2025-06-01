NBA Insiders Indicate Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant Headed To New Teams
With the NBA Finals kicking off on Thursday, offseason chatter has already begun. Outside of the teams that remain in the playoffs, the rest of the league is ready to move forward with offseason plans.
The two biggest stories this offseason are what happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. It seems the two player's situations are inextricably linked, according to longtime insider Marc Stein.
"The expectation persists that Durant will ultimately reach the trade market this offseason, but it might not happen until there is clarity on whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will be staying in Milwaukee or seeking a trade of his own," Stein said.
In May, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Antetokounmpo is "open-minded" to playing for other teams for the first time in his career. On the Durant side of things, he was reportedly put on the trade block by the Phoenix Suns before the last trade deadline, with the Miami Heat, among other teams, sharing mutual interest.
"There's disturbances in the force starting to happen on the Giannis front and potentially the KD front," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast. "We're gonna see some significant transactions, I believe, in the next four of five weeks."
Antetokounmpo, the 2021 Finals MVP, averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals this season for the Milwaukee Bucks before being eliminated in five games by the Indiana Pacers. His co-star Damian Lillard will likely miss all of next season after suffering a torn achilles tendon.
Durant, meanwhile, averaged 26.7 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Phoenix Suns, who missed the playoffs altogether.
"The Suns appear poised to hire a first-time head coach, only adding to the belief leaguewide that Phoenix will eventually explore Durant's trade market in collaboration with the future Hall of Famer."