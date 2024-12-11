Inside The Heat

NBA Legend Allegedly Dismissed Miami Heat Big 3 In 2010

Jake Elman

Nov 27, 2010; Dallas, TX, USA; Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (1) Lebron James (6) guard Dwyane Wade and center Joel Anthony (50) during a break n the action from the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. The Mavs beat the Heat 106-95. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

No one would have faulted any NBA player who felt nervous—or even intimidated—while gearing up to take on the Miami Heat’s Big Three of Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James. 

Bosh and James famously joined Wade in the summer of 2010 as established superstars. James already owned two MVP awards and, at 26 years old, was ready to finally win a championship. 

Of course, the trio’s first season together ended with an NBA Finals loss to Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. Not only did Nowitzki not fear the Big Three, but he evidently viewed them as, shall we say, illegitimate. 

During a Dec. 10 appearance on Run Your Race, longtime NBA big man Brendan Haywood reflected on playing with Nowitzki on the Mavericks. Haywood said Nowitzki’s “quiet confidence” and leadership style helped the team immensely during their 2011 playoff run.

“He’d just be like, ‘We taking on the Big Three,’” Haywood remembered. “He’s like, ‘Eh, they ain’t no real Big Three.”

Why didn’t Nowitzki believe Bosh, Wade, and James were a "real" Big Three?

“If they really want to create a Big Three, they would’ve came and got me,” Nowitzki allegedly said, according to Haywood

Nowitzki is clearly an elite trash talker who backed up his words in a big way. He earned Finals MVP after averaging 26 points and 9.7 rebounds in the Mavericks’ six-game victory. Dallas won the final three games and clinched the series in Miami.

Haywood said Nowitzki and the 2011 Mavericks had arguably the greatest championship run in league history. Dallas defeated the Trail Blazers, Lakers, and Thunder before taking on the Heat in the Finals.

“How many Hall of Famers did he knock off on that run?" Haywood asked. “Your favorite Hall of Famers from that time period got clapped on that run.”

