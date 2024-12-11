NBA Legend Allegedly Dismissed Miami Heat Big 3 In 2010

Brendan Haywood on Dirk Nowitzki’s ‘quiet confidence’ talking behind the scenes to his Mavs teammates during the 2011 NBA Finals:



“We taking on The Big 3, they ain’t no real Big 3. If they really wanted to create Big 3, they would’ve came and got me.”



