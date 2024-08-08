NBA Personality Predicts Miami Heat Will Acquire Anthony Edwards
The connection between superstar Anthony Edwards and the Miami Heat is often drawn out of proportion.
Sports media personality Bill Simmons is joining those toying with a potential team-up. He spoke about the relationship Edwards forged with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, an assistant on Team USA, and All-Star center Bam Adebayo.
"Anthony Edwards really loves Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra. He loved his experience with them," Simmons shared on a recent podcast episode, "Don't be surprised....Story drop. Am I dropping it now?"
His chances of landing in Miami are slim, considering his ties to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He would need to either go via trade or leave when his contract expires. However, Edwards signed a five-year extension in 2023. These speculations are much more wishful thinking from fans rather than a realistic acquisition.
Adebayo is on record with high praise for the Wolves star, as the two are said to be hanging out throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics.
“He's authentically himself,” Adebayo said to Chris Hine of The Star Tribune. “He's not going to change. He's going to be the same person every day, on the court, off the court. You see on TV, when some of y'all make these moments go viral. It's really like, ‘This is just you.' This is one of the things I love about Ant. He's himself. He's not going to change. He's one of those guys where he can say something wild, as we heard, but it's him being himself."
Spoelstra, who is seemingly close with the 23-year-old guard, feels his playstyle is executed to near perfection.
“He channels it in the right way. He wants to win, wants to be a part of winning,” Spoelstra said. “He's dedicated to the process of it and he's going to be him, and his personality. He's not going to change just because he's on a team of this caliber. I think that's the beauty of his personality.”
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE.