NBA Reporter Envisions Phoenix Suns Superstar In Miami Heat's Future?
The Miami Heat are not in position to compete in the Eastern Conference against teams such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and New York Knicks.
The Heat are not known for rebuilding their roster from scratch, but instead, finding new stars to continue battling for championships. NBA reporter Dan Le Batard, who is based in Miami, believes the Heat will once again choose this route by targeting Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.
"Pat Riley doesn't have any reason in the world to still be working at his age, approaching 80," Le Batard said on his show. "He's not going to wait around for another young team to ferment... I have assumed that the next play is going to be an assortment of pieces that gets Jimmy Butler for one year, maximum Jimmy Butler, and then he's going to try to get [Kevin] Durant again. I've assumed that's the move they're going to try and get in play for because I don't see a better one."
Even if acquiring Durant means parting ways with much of their future, a title negates any long-term damages. It's undoubtedly a risk considering the lack of success the Suns' Big Three had in their first season together, but as Le Batard pointed out, Riley is likely running out of time in the NBA.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE