NBA Reporter Projects Multiple Miami Heat Members For Key Roles On 2028 Team USA
The Miami Heat were represented by coach Erik Spoelstra and center Bam Adebayo at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the two may play a greater role during their next appearance on the international stage.
With rumors of Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr ending his Olympic coaching career before the 2028 Los Angeles Games, it opens the door for Spoelstra to assume the job. He, along with Tyronn Lue (Los Angeles Clippers) and Mark Few (Gonzaga Bulldogs), made up the assistant coaching staff.
Adebayo found himself playing a minor role in Paris, largely due to the presence of superstars Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis. While the Los Angeles Lakers big is projected to return, Embiid could choose to represent either Cameroon or France in 2028.
These factors led NBA reporter Tate Frazier of The Ringer to project Spoelstra and Adebayo as key members of the 2028 Team USA. Below is his full prediction:
HC: Erik Spoelstra
AC: Ty Lue, Caron Butler, Dan Hurley
PG: Jalen Brunson
SG: Anthony Edwards
SF: Jayson Tatum
PF: Anthony Davis
C: Bam Adebayo
His anticipated bench is Devin Booker, Jaylen Brown, Zion Williamson, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley.
The idea of Adebayo and Davis starting alongside each other is logical, considering the Heat big man stands at just 6-foot-9. There's also in-game proof this tandem meshes well, thanks to the Paris Olympics.
Making Spoelstra the lead coach is almost a no-brainer, considering he's worked in the NBA for nearly 30 years.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
