NBPA to File Grievance, Dispute Jimmy Butler Suspension
The National Basketball Players Association publicly stands with embattled Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler.
Hours after the Heat announced a seven-game suspension for Butler, the NBPA said it plans to file a grievance.
“The 7-game suspension imposed tonight by the Miami Heat on Jimmy Butler is excessive and inappropriate,” the NBPA wrote in a statement Friday night, “and we intend to file a grievance challenging the discipline.”
Specifically, the NBPA’s grievance intends to recoup the $2.35 million (over $346,000 per game) Butler will reportedly lose during his unpaid suspension.
Any process involving the grievance likely won’t have immediate results. If Butler and the NBPA win the grievance, he’d almost certainly receive the money down the road rather than within the next few weeks.
The Heat publicly reprimanded Butler in their statement announcing his suspension.
“Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of the team,” the Heat said. “Jimmy Butler and his representatives have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.”
RIVERS MOCKS BUTLER’S SUSPENSION
The NBPA may not find much humor in Butler’s suspension, but longtime NBA guard Austin Rivers certainly does.
Rivers mocked the Miami Heat’s decision to suspend Butler in an X (formerly Twitter) post Friday night.
“3.7 million in fines for 7 games,” Rivers wrote. “So this means big face coffee [is] going to be a 100k a cup lol.”
Butler opened the first storefront for his BigFace coffee brand Dec. 6 in Miami’s Design District. He started BigFace as an online coffee store in 2021 and has had pop-up coffee trucks at various events, including the Miami Grand Prix.
Luckily for Rivers, prices at BigFace ranged from $4 for an espresso to $10 for a pour-over when the store opened.
WARRIORS EARLY FAVORITES FOR BUTLER
According to the gambling website Bookies.com, the Golden State Warriors have the best chance of landing Butler.
"The Warriors are looking to win their fifth NBA title in the past decade and bringing Butler to San Francisco would be a huge get for the team," the website wrote. "The problem with the Warriors is they lack the young players and draft picks the Heat would covet, but if there is a way to make a reasonable trade between these two squads, then Golden State feels like a real option for a trade."
Here are the odds:
Golden State Warriors | +400 (20%)
Dallas Mavericks | +450 (18.2%)
Houston Rockets | +550 (15.4%)
Miami Heat | +600 (14.3%)
Orlando Magic | +750 (11.8%)
Phoenix Suns | +900 (10%)
Memphis Grizzlies | +1000 (9.1%)
Los Angeles Lakers | +1200 (7.7%)
The Field | +650 (13.3%)
