Kevin Love Enters Jimmy Butler Trade Drama With Surprising Post

Jake Elman

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) and Jimmy Butler (22) watch the Heat fall to the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-Imagn Images
Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love has chimed in on the ongoing—and seemingly nonstop—Jimmy Butler trade saga.

Love made it clear Friday he's picked a side. It just doesn’t necessarily involve Butler or Heat president Pat Riley.

Love jumped into a social media conversation between an X (formerly Twitter) user and longtime Miami Herald columnist Barry Jackson on Friday. The poster accused Jackson of lying and misreporting the Butler trade rumors. 

Jackson responded, arguing he “presented both sides” as proper journalists do. He told the user to “go back in your jock sniffing hole” rather than question Jackson’s integrity.

Jackson then ended the post with, “Have a nice day.”

“I’ve seen enough,” Love wrote. “Give Barry the max!!!”

Ironically, a max contract—or lack of one—is partly why Butler requested a trade. Miami didn’t extend Butler last year, giving him the opportunity to either accept a $52 million player option this summer or hit unrestricted free agency.

Naturally, some X users replied to Love and encouraged him to intervene. 

“Kevin tell Jimmy to get out of his feelings and stay,” @sammybanos_ posted.

If Butler doesn’t stay, the Heat can always use the fresh cap room to sign Jackson. After all, Love sounds willing to vouch for Jackson wearing a Heat uniform. 

Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.

