3 Miami Heat players that will pop in tonight's scrimmage
The Miami Heat are gearing up for their annual Red, White, and Pink scrimmage within the hour, which is a great cause that goes to the Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute for cancer care and research.
As for the on-court product, it's a loose environment where a bunch of players go out there and put the ball in the basket. Yes, it's mostly scoring and not a ton of overpowering defense.
With that said, here are three players that I expect to pop in this setting:
1. Kel'el Ware
Starting with the obvious, it's not everyday you see a 7 footer with the offensive talent that Kel'el Ware clearly possesses. While Erik Spoelstra has been on him about turning it up a bit, it's because he knows the ultimate upside of his skill-set. And in a laid back setting like this scrimmage, expect a lot of high flying lob finishes around the rim, and an extreme willingness to pull that three ball. One of the storylines of last year's scrimmage was Bam Adebayo's three ball, and Ware is already showcasing a real willingness to pull those three balls off the dribble.
2. Keshad Johnson
It's been a rough preseason for Keshad Johnson up to this point, as his efficiency and overall scoring has yet to truly pop in lineups with a bunch of the young guys. He's a stiff wing in the half-court which ultimately leaves him as a hand-off / screen and roll guy offensively. But in an open gym scrimmage setting: yeah, expect Keshad Johnson to catch some eyes. Fastbreak highlight dunks will be on display in this one, as while there are some offensive question marks, there's nothing negatively to say about his athleticism and high flying ability.
3. Norman Powell
A lot of the exciting pieces of this Heat roster will unfortunately be in street clothes for this scrimmage on Wednesday night, including their flashy passing rookie Kasparas Jakucionis, 6'11 on-ball wing Nikola Jovic, captain Bam Adebayo, and their primary bucket Tyler Herro. With the need for some eye popping scoring, expect Norman Powell to do just that. He impressed in the gritty training camp scrimmages in Boca just weeks ago, and this environment allows him to simply pull that ball from anywhere: a scorer's dream.