A historic offensive display, Bam Adebayo's punch and more takeaways from Miami Heat romp
After a 0-1 start to the season on Wednesday night against the Magic, the Heat headed right over to Memphis to try and bounce back.
There was already a Heat starting lineup change, as Kel'el Ware was elevated to the starting lineup next to Bam Adebayo, as Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, and Andrew Wiggins stayed in place. And man did that decision pay off for head coach Erik Spoelstra.
Some takeaways from this game:
1. Historic offensive first half for the Miami Heat.
Eighty-six. No that's not the amount of points that the Miami Heat scored in a game, that's how much they put up in the first half alone. For a team that was supposed to have offensive issues without Tyler Herro, they don't seem to be having much trouble. The main element is that this team is legitmately playing at an incredible pace. Every miss, every make, the Miami Heat are pushing off a rebound into the back-pedaling defense before spraying out to shooters. These players are being encouraged to just let it fly, which has been a strength for many of these guys such as Norman Powell. Also shooting 63% from three point land in a half helps as well. That mark led to a franchise record for points scored in a half.
2. Bam Adebayo comes out firing, Kel'el Ware cleaning up after.
When discussing that hot offensive start to this game, that starts with one name: Bam Adebayo. He put together an 18 point first quarter with four triples, as he continues to wreck havoc whenever he matches up with Jaren Jackson Jr. One of the main takeaways from his play was leaning away from the mid-range stuff. It was all efficient looks around the rim, or pulling from three with zero hesitance. He was impressive. Kel'el Ware got the start next to him, and something jumped out to me: this teams ceiling simply raises majorly when he's heavily involved on the offensive end. He was a terror around the rim on lob passes and dunks, and it just changes the trajectory of the offense. They push this guy to be great, simply because they see he can be great. His energy was noticeable in this one, and when his fingerprints are impacting the game: it usually leads to a win.
3. The definition of a balanced Heat performance.
While Adebayo had the hot scoring start, I couldn't really point to one specific guy and say 'that's why they won today.' And that's a good thing. Looking up and down the nine man rotation, there was real impact from each and every player that may go under the radar. For starters, Simone Fontecchio is having quite the start to his tenure with the Miami Heat. The three balls are flying, he's leaning into the movement shooting, and he's got more in his bag than a strict off the catch player. Jaime Jaquez Jr deserves his flowers in this one, as he put up a first half stat line of 6 points on 50% shooting, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, before finishing with a double-double. His passing is improved, the pivoted takes in the paint are back, and he's confident on the ball. Even a guy like Andrew Wiggins may go under the radar in this one, but his energy was real all night long. A complete performance for the Miami Heat.