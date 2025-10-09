A surprise Miami Heat starter for opening night?
Erik Spoelstra has said not to make too much of his preseason lineups or rotations.
And yet, sometimes he sends signals.
It started with Nikola Jovic starting over Kel'el Ware in the first couple of games -- and then the third, Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs -- and it will surprise no one if Jovic is the starter for the opening night contest in Orlando on October 22.
More notable Wednesday was someone else who got a spot.
That was guard Dru Smith, whom Spoelstra has praised for his "superpower" of perseverance, after overcoming knee and Achilles' surgeries in successive seasons.
So was it just because Davion Mitchell is still nursing a minor injury -- since most expected Mitchell to fill in for Tyler Herro until Herro returns from ankle surgery? Or could we see Smith be the stand-in, with Mitchell settling into the role of bench disruptor and playmaker?
The latter would actually make some sense.
Smith is a stout defender in his own right, provided that he's fully healed, which he seems to be. He might be more of a fit with Norman Powell, since Smith is a natural ball-mover who doesn't look for his own shot all that often. And he's bigger than Mitchell, which might make sense against many opponents' starting lineups.
That doesn't mean Smith would play more minutes than Mitchell; Spoelstra used Mitchell for more than 30 minutes on many nights off the bench after the Heat acquired him from Toronto last season. And he will summon his energy early in games if required.
But starting Smith, and letting the reserve core start to cook -- and then simply sliding in Herro for Smith whenever the All-Star is ready .... that would be a Spoelstra-type move.