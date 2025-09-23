Inside The Heat

Can Norman Powell prove ESPN wrong?

Ethan J. Skolnick

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) talks with referee Marc Davis (8) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) talks with referee Marc Davis (8) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
No matter what format the NBA uses, only 24 players make one of the All-Star teams.

While a member of the Los Angeles Clippers last season, Norman Powell was widely considered to be a candidate for one of those 24 spots. In fact, it was somewhat controversial when he didn't, with some caling it a "snub."

And yet, when ESPN released its ranking of NBA players entering this season, starting with 100 down to 51, the now-Miami Heat guard showed up far down the list.

All the way down at #82.

That's better than prior to last season, when Powell was unranked. But after he averaged 21.8 points about excellent efficiency? Seems a bit disrespectful, even as the commentary about him was positive.

Powell had his best season in his 10th year, when he turned 32. You don't see that often. He thrived in the hole created by Paul George's departure from the Clippers; he is known for being one of the league's hardest workers; and he has turned himself into a multi-faceted offensive weapon. The Heat picked him up on the relative cheap in trade because the Clippers didn't want to pay him, but that might create huge motivation for a big season.

Signature stat: Last season, Powell led the NBA in points per touch and ranked second in eFG% on jumpers (min. 500 attempts).

Fantasy projection: 22.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST

Brian Windhorst

Powell is one of three Heat players (the others were Andrew Wiggins and Tyler Herro) who show up in the bottom 50 of the list. Bam Adebayo will certainly fall in the top 50.

ESPN has Powell one spot below Indiana's Andrew Nembhard, who figures to get a pop in production due to Indiana losing Tyrese Haliburton to injury; several spots behind two players (Cam Johnson and Michael Porter Jr.) who were traded for each other, but didn't have a 2024-25 season nearly as strong as Powell just did: and 20 spots behind Denver's Christian Braun, who improved last season but didn't put up anything close to Powell's numbers in a much smaller role.'

And he is 28 spots behind Paul George, even though he outplayed George by a wide margin last season after George left for Philadelphia, and the Clippers seemed better for George's absence, as Powell picked up his scoring slack.

Powell will get a chance to prove everyone wrong, especially with Herro out more than a month of the season due to ankle surgery. If he does, he will be valued based on his next contract, as his current one expires following the season.

Published
