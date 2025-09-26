Inside The Heat

Erik Spoelstra must reverse a trend this season

Ethan J. Skolnick

Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Erik Spoelstra understands the expectation, internally in the Miami Heat organization and externally in the fan base, if not always in the national media:

Win.

Spoelstra has 787 regular season, and 193 playoff wins, in 17 seasons. That has come with six NBA Finals appearances and two championships. His postseason winning percentage (.570) is almost as high as his regular season winning percentage (.579), which is a feat few coaches can claim. Now the longest-tenured coach in the NBA, Spoelstra is coming off 11 losses in his last 12 playoff games. Three of those came in the 2023 NBA Finals, but the next eight came in demolitions by Boston (with Jimmy Butler injured) and Cleveland (after Jimmy Butler was traded) the past two postseasons.

The fewest games he's ever won over a three-game stretch is 123; a 41-41 record on average. In other words, he's never had losing record over three seasons. But after finishing 83-81 over the past two seasons, his current team will need to exceed its projected win total (roughly 38 at most Las Vegas sportsbooks) for him to avoid a losing record over the most recent 3-season stretch.

Spoelstra naturally should have no concerns about job security if he falls short this season; he's just three seasons into an eight-year contract, and the Miami front office remains committed to him. He has more input in personnel decisions than he did in his earlier seasons, and the front office has trusted him to shape the coaching staff.

Still, this season will be a test. He starts it with one of his youngest rosters, and without top scorer Tyler Herro for a month. Spoelstra has never won a Coach of the Year award, but this would be the time, if he can somehow squeeze out 50 victories. You know the defense will be there, but can he find enough offense without a 1-on-1 threat, and after years in the bottom half of the offensive rankings?

That's his challenge, starting October 1, as training camp opens in Boca Raton.

More MIAMI HEAT News

Published
Ethan J. Skolnick
ETHAN J. SKOLNICK

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com

Home/News