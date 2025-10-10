Inside The Heat

Everyone on board: Tyler Herro, Heat bond on boat trip

Ethan J. Skolnick

After a summer and preseason with fewer stressors, the Miami Heat appear to be coming together off the court.

That was evident on Tyler Herro's Instagram on Thursday, as the injured All-Star guard posted (with tags of teammates) a series of photos from a boat trip that it appears that everyone on the team attended, for diving, dominoes (yes, an old Jimmy Butler obsession) and laughter.

While some fans joked about parallels to an ill-fated New York Giants boat trip a few years ago, one that led to losing and mockery, this one didn't come in-season. And it all seems like a good sign, considering how turbulent last season was for many Heat players, as they were constantly peppered with questions about Butler's contract status, mood and availability.

This is a much younger overall team, with the average age of the projected rotation under 26, and there don't seem to be an abundance of outsized egos. While a few players are playing for their financial futures (Herro is seeking an extension and newcomer Norman Powell is in the final season of his deal), that hasn't seemed to be an issue so far. Herro, after all, appears to have been the organizer of this outing.

Herro has joked about how Nikola Jovic, who recently received a four-year, $62.4 million extension, owes him dinner; they're together and laughing in a couple of the photos Herro posted.

Several players who will be competing for playing time were also pictured together. Even Andrew Wiggins, whose happiness was questioned after his acquisition from Golden State last season, makes an appearance. As does Davion Mitchell, who is returning to the court for the fourth preseason game on Sunday.

Can good vibes lead to better results? Time will tell, but at least so far no one is verbally throwing anyone else overboard.

ETHAN J. SKOLNICK

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com

