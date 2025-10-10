Everyone on board: Tyler Herro, Heat bond on boat trip
After a summer and preseason with fewer stressors, the Miami Heat appear to be coming together off the court.
That was evident on Tyler Herro's Instagram on Thursday, as the injured All-Star guard posted (with tags of teammates) a series of photos from a boat trip that it appears that everyone on the team attended, for diving, dominoes (yes, an old Jimmy Butler obsession) and laughter.
While some fans joked about parallels to an ill-fated New York Giants boat trip a few years ago, one that led to losing and mockery, this one didn't come in-season. And it all seems like a good sign, considering how turbulent last season was for many Heat players, as they were constantly peppered with questions about Butler's contract status, mood and availability.
This is a much younger overall team, with the average age of the projected rotation under 26, and there don't seem to be an abundance of outsized egos. While a few players are playing for their financial futures (Herro is seeking an extension and newcomer Norman Powell is in the final season of his deal), that hasn't seemed to be an issue so far. Herro, after all, appears to have been the organizer of this outing.
Herro has joked about how Nikola Jovic, who recently received a four-year, $62.4 million extension, owes him dinner; they're together and laughing in a couple of the photos Herro posted.
Several players who will be competing for playing time were also pictured together. Even Andrew Wiggins, whose happiness was questioned after his acquisition from Golden State last season, makes an appearance. As does Davion Mitchell, who is returning to the court for the fourth preseason game on Sunday.
Can good vibes lead to better results? Time will tell, but at least so far no one is verbally throwing anyone else overboard.
No more Off Nights for a Miami Heat guard
LeBron James credits Erik Spoelstra for catalyzing first championship