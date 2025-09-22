Inside The Heat

Former All-Defense guard praises Davion Mitchell

Ethan J. Skolnick

Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives the basketball against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the second quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives the basketball against Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) in the second quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Davion Mitchell has earned a reputation among his peers during his short time in the NBA.

Even as he struggled to carve out a regular role on Sacramento and Toronto due to his offensive inefficiencies, some of the best in the game noticed what he did on the other end of the floor.

And now that he's more of a proven all-around NBA player, with a new two-year, $24 million contract from the Miami Heat and a possible starting role until Tyler Herro, the praise keeps coming.

First, it was Kevin Durant telling LeBron James and JJ Redick on the "Mind the Game" podcast that teams can't start short guards anymore, but making an exception for guards who play defense with the ferocity that Mitchell does.

And now it's a former "Grit and Grind" stopper who earned the name of the "Grindfather" while making six All-Defensive teams, winning a championship with the Boston Celtics and winning plenty of games for the Memphis Grizzlies:

Tony Allen is impressed.

Mitchell, who has the nickname "Off Night," can't have many of his own this season. The Heat will be counting on him to hound the opponent's most dynamic backcourt threat, which will allow newcomer Norman Powell to focus on carrying much of the offense.

But it will also help if Mitchell continues the upward shooting trend that he showed after the Heat acquired him as part of the Jimmy Butler deal in February. He also was able to consistently attack the paint, which will be useful for a team that lacks overall offensive creation.

It's defense where he's made his name, however, and those who know (like Tony Allen) have noticed.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Published
Ethan J. Skolnick
ETHAN J. SKOLNICK

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com

Home/News