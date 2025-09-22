Former All-Defense guard praises Davion Mitchell
Davion Mitchell has earned a reputation among his peers during his short time in the NBA.
Even as he struggled to carve out a regular role on Sacramento and Toronto due to his offensive inefficiencies, some of the best in the game noticed what he did on the other end of the floor.
And now that he's more of a proven all-around NBA player, with a new two-year, $24 million contract from the Miami Heat and a possible starting role until Tyler Herro, the praise keeps coming.
First, it was Kevin Durant telling LeBron James and JJ Redick on the "Mind the Game" podcast that teams can't start short guards anymore, but making an exception for guards who play defense with the ferocity that Mitchell does.
And now it's a former "Grit and Grind" stopper who earned the name of the "Grindfather" while making six All-Defensive teams, winning a championship with the Boston Celtics and winning plenty of games for the Memphis Grizzlies:
Tony Allen is impressed.
Mitchell, who has the nickname "Off Night," can't have many of his own this season. The Heat will be counting on him to hound the opponent's most dynamic backcourt threat, which will allow newcomer Norman Powell to focus on carrying much of the offense.
But it will also help if Mitchell continues the upward shooting trend that he showed after the Heat acquired him as part of the Jimmy Butler deal in February. He also was able to consistently attack the paint, which will be useful for a team that lacks overall offensive creation.
It's defense where he's made his name, however, and those who know (like Tony Allen) have noticed.