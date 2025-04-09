Former Top Pick Urges Miami Heat To Follow Denver Nuggets' Lead
The Denver Nuggets fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth with just five games to go in the regular season.
The Nuggets' controversial move came despite the team being tied for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with a handful of teams. Malone coached Denver to a championship in 2023 over the Miami Heat and reportedly had a great relationship with franchise star Nikola Jokic.
Malone joined ex-Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins' in being let go deeper into the season than is customary, proving the NBA can be unpredictable.
Former No. 1 overall pick Kenyon Martin believes the Heat should follow the recent trend and make similar changes at the top.
"I think Miami needs a different situation... just like Denver just did," Martin said on the Gilbert Arenas Show. "If I'm [Erik Spoelstra}, I ain't got to do it my way yet without Pat [Riley]."
Spoelstra has been at the helm since 2008, when Riley was promoted to the team president he has remained in since. Spoelstra, once a top assistant on the 2006 championship-winning team who started as a video coordinator, has blossomed into one of the NBA's most decorated coaches.
Spoelstra has led the Heat to two championships and holds the fourth-most regular season wins among active coaches, behind Gregg Popovich, Doc Rivers and Rick Carlisle.
While there has been plenty of chatter about Riley stepping aside at some point, his relationship with team owner Mickey Arison means it's likely that any move will come on his terms. Miami making any move that would result in Spoelstra no longer being part of the organization would be more stunning than the firings of Malone and Jenkins, which dropped jaws around the league.
HEAT ADD TWO PROSPECTS IN LATEST MOCK DRAFT
The NCAA season concluded with the Florida Gators edging the Houston Cougars to win the university's third national championship.
ESPN released its latest mock draft following the conclusion of the season. The Miami Heat are projected to have two first-round picks.
With their projected first-round selection, the Heat are predicted to draft Maryland Terrapins big man Derik Queen at No. 11. Queen was a five-star recruit out of high school, playing at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy before prepping at Florida's Monteverde Academy, where he played with multiple likely first-round picks, including presumptive No. 1 choice Cooper Flagg from Duke.
"Queen exceeded expectations at Maryland, not only turning in a fine individual season but also leading the Terrapins to a 27-9 record and the Sweet 16," draft analyst Bryan Woo wrote on ESPN.com. "He established himself as the most offensively gifted big in this draft class, giving NBA teams a lot to think about with his ability to handle, pass, and create mismatches, along with his flashes of shooting potential. His motor on the defensive end and on the glass were often questionable, something Queen will have to answer for in the predraft process as teams get to know him."
The Heat's big man rotation is crowded. However, Kel'el Ware's rookie campaign was so successful that he could be a hot trade asset if the Heat decide to make a blockbuster move this summer.
With their other selection acquired from the Golden State Warriors through the Jimmy Butler trade, the Heat are predicted to draft international guard Ben Saraf at No. 23. The 18-year-old guard plays for Ratiopharm Ulm of Bundesliga Basketball in Germany.
"Saraf went through a rough patch in February and early March, but he is coming off two of his best games of the season for Ulm, rediscovering his jumper and rekindling the playmaking creativity that made him a highly regarded prospect earlier in the season," the article added. "With Ulm in the home stretch of its regular season, and important games approaching in the German league playoffs, NBA teams will be shifting more attention his way."
Saraf's ability as a shot creator could be an enticing addition for the Heat. Terry Rozier's inconsistent play this season may force the Heat to add a guard this offseason.
JOHNSON ON MIAMI NIGHTLIFE
Miami is well-known for its extravagant nightlife.
The Miami Heat's management is also well aware and have supervised players' nightlife habits. Former Heat guard Tyler Johnson confirmed this during a recent podcast appearance.
"They say that that heat culture is not for everybody," Johnson said. "Playing for a guy like [Erik Spoelstra] is easy if you're a basketball junkie. So if you're a guy wants to come in and get better, it's really not that hard. You're gonna be in the gym and you're gonna be getting coached up by guys who had just went to the Finals four years in a row. You're in Miami so your distractions are there. If they're there, they're around. They walk by every day. So the problem is is you can get lost in that and if you do, like they're on it."
Johnson even boldly claimed the supervision from the Heat includes private investigators.
"They know exactly what you're doing," Johnson later added. "They got the P.I.s on you for sure."
Johnson played for the Heat from 2015 to 2019. He went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft before joining the Heat's then-D-League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In Jan. 2015, he signed a ten-day contract. He played 32 games in his rookie season before carving out a consistent role off the bench as a scorer. Johnson signed a four-year contract extension worth $50 million in the 2016 offseason. He started most of his games throughout the 2017-18 season. Johnson last played for the Brisbane Bullets in Australia's National Basketball League.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
