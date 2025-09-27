Has Davion Mitchell fixed his fatal flaw?
Just about every scouting report on Davion Mitchell, coming out of Baylor, was the same.
Like this one from NBADraft.net:
"Weill he be able to extend out to the NBA three point line and be an effective shooter?"
The early answer to that, after the Sacramento Kings took Mitchell in the first round, was no. There wasn't anyone disappointed in Mitchell's dogged defense. The shooting, however, wasn't so strong. I his first NBA seasons, Mitchell shot just 32 percent from deep. It did improve somewhat in his next season but, by then, the Kings were ready to move on.
After a short stint in Toronto, Mitchell landed in Miami in a midseason trade, and all of a sudden, he was Stephen Curry (sort of). It was low volume (just 3.1 attempts per game) but the percentage was exceptional. Mitchell made 44.7 percent in 30 games with Miami, includng a few in big moments.
Is it sustainable?
David Thorpe, NBA analyst, believes it is. This is what he said on the Kevin O'Connor show.
“I saw Davion in L.A. this summer playing pickup. His shot looked great. I think he’s figured out how to shoot. So, just by being a shooter and then an ace defender, he’s a net positive player for them.”- Thorpe
The Heat certainly hope so. They handed him a two year, $24 million contract, and Mitchell -- who moved ahead of Terry Rozier last season -- now projects as a starter, at least until Tyler Herro returns from ankle surgery. Mitchell will be playing with Norman Powell, a lethal shooter himself, so Mitchell will often be left open.
His ability to make defenses pay will be critical for Miami to score consistently.