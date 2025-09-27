Inside The Heat

Has Davion Mitchell fixed his fatal flaw?

Ethan J. Skolnick

Just about every scouting report on Davion Mitchell, coming out of Baylor, was the same.

Like this one from NBADraft.net:

"Weill he be able to extend out to the NBA three point line and be an effective shooter?"

The early answer to that, after the Sacramento Kings took Mitchell in the first round, was no. There wasn't anyone disappointed in Mitchell's dogged defense. The shooting, however, wasn't so strong. I his first NBA seasons, Mitchell shot just 32 percent from deep. It did improve somewhat in his next season but, by then, the Kings were ready to move on.

After a short stint in Toronto, Mitchell landed in Miami in a midseason trade, and all of a sudden, he was Stephen Curry (sort of). It was low volume (just 3.1 attempts per game) but the percentage was exceptional. Mitchell made 44.7 percent in 30 games with Miami, includng a few in big moments.

Is it sustainable?

David Thorpe, NBA analyst, believes it is. This is what he said on the Kevin O'Connor show.

“I saw Davion in L.A. this summer playing pickup. His shot looked great. I think he’s figured out how to shoot. So, just by being a shooter and then an ace defender, he’s a net positive player for them.”

Thorpe

The Heat certainly hope so. They handed him a two year, $24 million contract, and Mitchell -- who moved ahead of Terry Rozier last season -- now projects as a starter, at least until Tyler Herro returns from ankle surgery. Mitchell will be playing with Norman Powell, a lethal shooter himself, so Mitchell will often be left open.

His ability to make defenses pay will be critical for Miami to score consistently.

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com

