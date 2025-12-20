Miami Heat Injury Update: A couple of starters questionable for New York Knicks game

The Miami Heat announced on Saturday afternoon that Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for Sunday night's game against the New York Knicks.

The 15-13 Heat will be playing their third game in four nights when they face off against the 19-8 New York Knicks, whom they've played twice already earlier this season, with each team winning once.

Mitchell, dealing with a sprained ankle, and Wiggins, dealing with lower back pain, both missed Friday's game against the Boston Celtics.

Additionally, Tyler Herro, (toe contusion), Pelle Larsson, (sprained ankle), and Nikola Jović, (elbow contusion), Jahmir Young, (currently with the Sioux Falls Skyforce), and Terry Rozier, (not with team), remained listed as out.

In 24 games this season, Wiggins is averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals, converting on 47.4 percent of his field goals and 38.1 percent of his threes.

Mitchell is averaging 9.9 points, 7.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals, converting on 50 percent of his field goals and 37.7 percent of his threes.

Herro will miss his fourth game in a row on top of the two he missed early this month due to the toe issues, and the month he missed to start the season recovering from surgery in his foot. In six games this season, Herro is averaging 23.2 points, five rebounds, 2.3 assists and a block, while converting on 50.5 percent of his field goals, 40 percent of his threes and 92.3 percent of his free throws.

Jović has played 19 games, in which he's averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 assists, 2.6 assists in 18 minutes per game. He is hitting 39 percent of his shot attempts, 28.3 percent of his threes and 71.8 percent of his free throws.

In 23 games this season, Larsson is averaging nine points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds, converting 44.4 percent of his field goals, 33.8 percent of his threes and 77 percent of his free throws in 22 minutes per game.

