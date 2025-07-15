Inside The Heat

Heat Predicted To Send $199 Million Star Duo To Lakers In Bizarre Trade For LeBron James

Anthony Pasciolla

Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with a referee in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with a referee in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

Expiring contracts are crucial in the NBA because they can provide a team with flexibility for their future, which clearly the Miami Heat recognize.

The deals of Norman Powell (five-year, $90 million) and Andrew Wiggins (four-year, $109 million) end after the 2025-2026 season, meaning the Heat have plenty of directions to go.

If the organization underachieves, the front office can look to move them and focus on building around their young core. Alternatively, Powell and Wiggins could remain in Miami long-term if an unanticipated level of success arises. There is a third and far less likely route, which is the front office surprisingly parts with the stars in a blockbuster trade for an even larger expiring contract.

This is the route Heavy bizarrely predicts the Heat could take in a proposed deal sending Powell, Wiggins, and Kel'el Ware to the Los Angeles Lakers for LeBron James.

This trade pitch is flat-out foolish. The Heat were unwilling to cut ties with a package of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, the No. 20 pick, and other draft assets for a 36-year-old Kevin Durant.

So, why would the Heat move on from an even more valuable group for a 40-year-old James? The answer is they almost definitely wouldn't, but let's analyze how this would look for both teams if they did.

The Heat's goal becomes obvious: hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy before James calls it a career. Meanwhile, the Lakers gain two win-now pieces in Powell and Wiggins while also adding Ware, who could hopefully act as the perfect frontcourt complement to Luka Doncic for years to come.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Dwyane Wade Gives Shocking Assessment Of Bronny James In Summer League

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Drops Bombshell Statement On Kel’el Ware

ESPN Analyst Projects Miami Heat’s Remaining Offseason Moves

Published |Modified
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com

Home/News