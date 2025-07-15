Heat Predicted To Send $199 Million Star Duo To Lakers In Bizarre Trade For LeBron James
Expiring contracts are crucial in the NBA because they can provide a team with flexibility for their future, which clearly the Miami Heat recognize.
The deals of Norman Powell (five-year, $90 million) and Andrew Wiggins (four-year, $109 million) end after the 2025-2026 season, meaning the Heat have plenty of directions to go.
If the organization underachieves, the front office can look to move them and focus on building around their young core. Alternatively, Powell and Wiggins could remain in Miami long-term if an unanticipated level of success arises. There is a third and far less likely route, which is the front office surprisingly parts with the stars in a blockbuster trade for an even larger expiring contract.
This is the route Heavy bizarrely predicts the Heat could take in a proposed deal sending Powell, Wiggins, and Kel'el Ware to the Los Angeles Lakers for LeBron James.
This trade pitch is flat-out foolish. The Heat were unwilling to cut ties with a package of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, the No. 20 pick, and other draft assets for a 36-year-old Kevin Durant.
So, why would the Heat move on from an even more valuable group for a 40-year-old James? The answer is they almost definitely wouldn't, but let's analyze how this would look for both teams if they did.
The Heat's goal becomes obvious: hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy before James calls it a career. Meanwhile, the Lakers gain two win-now pieces in Powell and Wiggins while also adding Ware, who could hopefully act as the perfect frontcourt complement to Luka Doncic for years to come.
