Dwyane Wade Gives Shocking Assessment Of Bronny James In Summer League
Being a rookie in the NBA is a lot of pressure many have to deal with. Bronny James has had to deal with that, as well as the unique pressure of being the son of one of the two greatest players in NBA history.
Nobody expects him to follow in LeBron James’s footsteps of greatness, but he still attracts plenty of attention like his father. Heading into his second season, James has been much more confident in displaying his potential in the Las Vegas Summer League. On the WY Network, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade explains why his hard work has paid off, and now he’s a very exciting player to watch.
“Bronny is cold, bro,” Wade said. “Bronny is just 6’1 or 6’2. Bronny is cold. I watched the moves. I watched his movement. This is not saying he’s going to be a 30-point scorer in the league, but the kid can hoop. His bag is heavy. His bag is tough; he got it all. It’s really cool to see his confidence now. You started seeing it in the G-League when he started dunking on (expletive) and having those games.”
Wade goes on to explain why the best thing for James is patience from everyone as he continues his development. Even if he doesn’t play much in the upcoming season, there is no reason to rush his progress.
“As he makes his jump, I think what Klutch has done, what Rich has done, what his father has done, is that they haven’t rushed his process,” Wade continued. “People already want to rush Bronny’s process and say, is he going to be a rotation player for the Lakers right now. Bronny doesn’t need to be a rotation player for the Lakers right now. He needs to continue to keep developing.”