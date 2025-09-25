Homegrown Heat? Miami loaded with its own picks
There was a time that Pat Riley's Miami Heat tossed away draft picks like they were toothpicks.
Useful to a point, but not worth keeping around long.
Now look.
With the re-acquisition of 2021 first round pick Precious Achiuwa, the Heat's last seven first round selections are on the training camp roster. Seven. They date back to 2017 when Bam Adebayo arrived, and 2019 when Tyler Herro did.
Also: Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis.
That's part of the reason that this Heat edition is one of the youngest in years, with at least five of the above players figuring to be in the regular rotation -- all but Achiuwa (who is back on a non-guaranteed deal) and Jakucionis (who showed in summer league he likely needs some G-League time).
The Heat just extended the rookie scale deals of Ware and Jaquez, Jr., and are considering giving Jovic a significant extension prior to his rookie scale deal expiring. Adebayo has become a captain. Herro is the team's leading returning scorer, though his 2025-26 debut will be delayed following ankle surgery.
Some of these players could eventually be packaged to try to acquire a proven star at some point. But so far, the Heat have resisted, continuing to trust the projections of Adam Simon and his staff.
Now, even Achiuwa -- one of the few who wasn't considered a success story, prior to his trade for Kyle Lowry -- has returned, with a chance to prove the Heat were right about his potential. He's proven to be a back-end rotation player in the NBA so far, but the Heat will take that, considering their lack of overall depth up front.
And the Heat currently own their pick in 2026, with another chance to add to the group.