Is Erik Spoelstra too hard on Kel'el Ware?
Kel'el Ware has an incredible amount of talent. This is undeniable and one would be foolish to argue that he does not have all the talent necessary to be an All-Star level NBA player. The talent has never been a question mark, not even in his pre-draft processes. He was always viewed to be one of the most talented players in his class. So then why did Ware fall out of the lottery to #15 to the Miami Heat? The answer is simple and can be just one word: motor. At times Ware is lacking in this department. Which, in being fully honest, should never been a consideration for an NBA player. Effort and motor are the only things you can control every game, no matter if things are going your way. It should not matter if you are 15/15 from the field of 0/15, you better be giving your full effort. At times Ware has fallen short and it is glaring.
This issue is how we now have constant discourse on Ware's motor. The latest reason for the spark in conversation was Erik Spoelstra calling out Ware to the media. If you know anything about Miami Heat basketball or Spoelstra then you know this was a big deal. Some argue that Spoelstra is out of line with calling Ware out so publicly, others are happy and hope this catches Ware's attention. This is where we are today, the discussion if Spoelstra was out of line by calling Ware out. This topic has grown to be so large that popular basketball content creator Kenny Beecham (also known as KOT4Q) gave his view point on it. Beecham notes that not all players need the same type of coaching and that Ware might be a guy that needs to hear it with no sugarcoating. He also mentions how Spoelstra is a hall-of-fame coach and typically knows what style of criticism to use with players. Because of these reasons Beecham is giving Spoelstra the benefit of the doubt and thinks this will push Ware in the proper way.
To know if ware is able to manage the public criticism time will tell. Though, it seems like that might be the case with Ware following it up with his dominant performance against the San Antonio Spurs. In this game he outplayed Victor Wembanyama and composed a stat line of 29 points and 12 rebounds. It is important to note the reason Spoelstra is so hard on Ware. That is another simple answer, he knows what Ware can become if he puts all the pieces together and hits his potential. That potential is an All-Star level player. Erik Spoelstra is one of the most respected coaches in the NBA, he has earned the right to be hard on his players. Especially players that do not perform to his standards.