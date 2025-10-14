Is the Miami Heat's winless preseason a concern?
The score doesn't matter now. Not yet. That's what we are told.
And often that has proven true.
Lineups are inconsistent. Players are playing who will never see the floor in a game that matters. New combinations and schemes are being attempted.
So no, it's not likely that the Miami Heat's 0-5 record in the preseason, with one home game against Memphis to go, means all that much. It's more important that players, such as Tyler Herro and Nikola Jovic, are healing and will be ready as soon as possible.
But still, there is this troubling bit of Heat history.
The last time the Heat went winless in the preseason was 2007. That came with some of the same players -- Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O'Neal -- who helped the Heat win a championship in 2006, though they were then swept out of the first round in 2006-07 by the Chicago Bulls. The hope was that the Heat would get back on track in 2007-08; there was never intent to tank.
But that winless preseason bled into the season. Players who were unavailable in those exhibitions were unavailable in the regular season. Eventually, with almost no able-bodied regulars (Wade and even pillar Udonis Haslem got hurt) and then the trade of O'Neal, the Heat plunged to the basement.
They finished 15-67.
And it didn't even really pay off, because they lost the lottery to the much better Bulls, who drafted Derrick Rose while the Heat took Michael Beasley No. 2. The Heat did make the playoffs the next yar, but it would take until 2010, and the arrival of LeBron James and Chris Bosh, until they got back towards the top.
Will this team finish 15-67? No one is expecting that. Jovic and Herro will return soon. The squad can't possibly shoot as poorly as it has through five games; bricks galore so far.
But it would be nice to get on the board, before the season starts Oct. 22 in Orlando.
Bam Adebayo injured, but it doesn't appear serious