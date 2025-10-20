Key player could miss Miami Heat opener
After a preseason in which many of the Miami Heat guards missed time, the team is being hit now in a more vulnerable place on the roster.
It was expected that Tyler Herro and Kasparas Jakucionis wouldn't be available for the season opener in Orlando on October 22, and neither practiced Monday. Also out, however, was someone who has been available as much as any NBA player the past couple of weeks:
Kel'el Ware.
The second-year player coming off an All-Rookie season is being bothered by neck spasms, with coach Erik Spoelstra not giving much insight about when Ware will be back. This comes after Ware led all NBA players in preseason points, and several other categories, as the Heat pushed him to play frequently and passionately.
While Ware isn't expected to start -- Nikola Jovic likely gets that nod next to Bam Adebayo -- he is slotted for 25-plus minutes coming off the bench, especially since Miami is so short on bigs. The Heat just cut Precious Achiuwa, leaving only Keshad Johnson (an oversized wing who has been inconsistent) and two-way-contract rookie Vlad Goldin.
Playing Goldin against an Orlando Magic team with plenty of size -- and skilled size such as Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner -- is not ideal. Wendell Carter Jr. is likely the starting center for the Magic, and Goga Bitadze had a strong training camp.
The Heat are scheduled to practice again Tuesday before heading up the state.
It would be a welcome sight to see Ware back on the court.