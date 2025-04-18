Miami Heat Forward Kevin Love Leaves Team Due to Personal Matter
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love will be away from the team for Friday night's play-in elimination game against the Atlanta Hawks.
Family reasons are cited for Love stepping away. The five-time All-Star has played in just 23 games this season, starting nine, but will miss his 14th consecutive game due to this undisclosed personal matter.
Love last played on March 21, exactly four weeks ago, playing six scoreless minutes against the Houston Rockets. He averaged 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds over four March contests and has played only seven times in 2025.
The veteran forward has taken a Udonis Haslem-like role as a leader and mentor to younger players while making a splash off the court with his amusing Instagram posts commenting on everything from Jimmy Butler's departure and LeBron James feud with Stephen A. Smith.
The Heat are looking to extend their season with a victory in Atlanta that would earn them the No. 8 seed and secure a Sunday date with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
In other roster-related news, third-year forward Nikola Jovic has been upgraded to probable. He hasn't played since breaking his hand on Feb. 23, so it remains to be seen if he immediately re-enters head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com