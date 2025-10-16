Miami Heat get good injury news: Bam Adebayo and others return
The Miami Heat have had trouble getting themselves off the injury report this pre-season, as one of the main reasons for the 0-5 start is due to the plethora of Sioux Falls guys that have been holding it down for the Heat.
But that seems to be changing tomorrow in the final preseason game for the Heat against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Tyler Herro and Kasparas Jakucionis were the only two rostered players that didn't participate in Heat practice on Thursday morning, which is a much more condensed list.
Just 15 hours ago, Bam Adebayo, Kel'el Ware, Nikola Jovic, and Terry Rozier weren't able to play in the Heat's Red, White, & Pink scrimmage that they hosted at the Kaseya Center. But now, all four of those guys are back.
It seems like Friday night might be the actual dress rehearsal that they wanted the game against the Atlanta Hawks to be earlier this week. Even though a lot of the main rotation players have gotten a bunch of preseason reps, it's a whole other thing to do it in the process of the actual offensive system, while discovering certain chemistry lineups.
The Powell-Jovic-Ware lineup is something I still believe needs to be utilized. We have yet to see that trio share the floor, and it would appear that Powell will be running with the second unit a good bit to start the season.
We also might get a final decision made on who the starting point guard will be to start the season. It was originally expected that Davion Mitchell would naturally step into that role, but after Dru Smith got his number called in Atlanta, it's possible the Heat may stash Mitchell into his regular sixth man role to prepare him for when Herro returns.
Either way, the Miami Heat are the closest to healthy that they've been this entire preseason. So it'll be good to see how the rotation shakes out in route to breaking up a potential winless preseason.