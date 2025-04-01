Miami Heat Honoring Jimmy Butler with a Statue Sparks Debate
You may be surprised to learn that Jimmy Butler III is not only back on good terms with the Miami Heat - he’s getting a new statue honoring his time with the franchise.
While this sounds like an April Fools bit, the video footage documenting this surprising development was actually released Monday courtesy of Oddball with Amin El-Hassan and Izzy Gutierrez.
Part of the DraftKings Network flagship program the Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz, El-Hassan and Gutierrez create content for their daily NBA show and ran with the idea of Butler getting the statue treatment.
Artist Akbar Domestique (El Hassan in an awkward red beret) discusses how the project came together with Gutierrez as the duo dances with Heat fans outside Kaseya Center and gathers input on what designs best capture Butler’s six-season run that produced a pair of NBA Finals appearances.
Options included Butler’s exhausted pose in the NBA bubble that ultimately became a popular meme, lording over ex-76ers teammate Tobias Harris, who got paid instead of him to ultimately facilitate his arrival in South Florida, and calling timeout for the Celtics in the ‘23 Eastern Conference finals.
Emo Jimmy is in the mix as a fourth option. Which one would you choose? Sadly, all appeared to be better-looking statues than the one currently attempting to capture Dwyane Wade’s most iconic Heat moment that you can visit outside the team's arena.
Unfortunately, the fact Butler walking away suspended for conduct detrimental to the team ended up playing such a key role in his final chapter in Miami means we're unlikely to ever see a statue honoring his time with the franchise. It remains to be seen if his No. 22 ever hangs in the rafters since time tends to heal all wounds.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com