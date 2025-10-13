Are NBA analysts coming around on the Miami Heat?
Ever since LebBon James left the Miami Heat there has always been a feeling that the Heat have been discredited by NBA fans and the NBA media as well. Well, those times could be changing. Tim Bontemps and Jason Timpf are giving the Heat some love for the upcoming season.
Tim Bontemps does make some compelling points on the Hoop Collective show, to argue that the Heat could improve their record over last year’s finish of 37-45 finishing 10th in the regular season, before making the playoffs as the 8 seed through the play-in tournament. The Heat did get Norman Powell, who played good enough to be considered for an All-Star spot in the western conference last year. They also did not have to give up any projected meaningful contributions to the team to obtain him. The Heat got a great deal and improved the team significantly. Bontemps also points out how the Heat struggled in clutch games and if they were to win 50% of those games they would of been in contention for a top 4 seed last year.
Jason Timpf's thoughts on Miami are a little more nuanced than Bontemps claim that the Heat could finish top 4 in the Eastern Conference. Timpf stays away from projecting where the Heat will finish the regular season but instead chooses to talk more about what the Heat could potentially do in the NBA Playoffs. Timpf's viewpoint really comes down to a belief in one person within the organization. That person is nonother that Erik Spoelstra. Timpf argues that the Heat are so well coached and prepared that they are able to expose teams weaknesses.
There has been a lot of recent history to back this up, if we step outside of the last 2 seasons. The Heat made 2 NBA finals runs and another run to the Eastern Conference Finals, and in none of them were they projected to make it. The Heat have a history of being a "playoff team", meaning their style of basketball fits well with a playoff environment.
Like Timpf does ultimately point out, those teams had a man named Jimmy Butler. If you are not familiar, Butler produced some of the greatest Miami Heat playoff games and runs of all-time. Non better than his 56 point explosion against the upset of the Milwaukee bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.
Is it realistic for the Heat to be Eastern Conference Finals contenders? Only time will tell. One thing is certain, with Erik Spoelstra leading the Heat, there will always be a few analyst who stress the importance of not overlooking the Heat.