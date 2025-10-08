Miami Heat's Wednesday injury report gets a positive bump
The Miami Heat's injury report finally trending in the right direction. One of the primary points of the preseason is to get a different view of some of your promising young players against real competition.
Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Terry Rozier, and Simone Fontecchio remain out tonight, which is carried over from Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
But the two names no longer listed in the out category: Pelle Larsson and Kasparas Jakucionis.
Everybody has been wanting to see Jakucionis get some extended run in this environment, since it seems he won't be getting a ton of regular season rotation run.
Yet with the boatload of guards that still remain out for the Heat, this presents a real opportunity tonight for him to get some on-ball point guard reps that many have been waiting to see.
Same goes for Larsson, who even though he's had an extremely busy off-season with Summer League and Euro Basket, still is a second year player who needs all the run he can get. This should also look similar to his off-season role, as I'm sure there will be a lot of Larsson on the ball creating out of pick and roll while throwing his body around to get to the line.
These two guys being available simply helps the second unit that Kel'el Ware has been dealing with up to this point. Jakucionis provides a real pick and roll ball-handler for him, Larsson gives an actual scoring punch on the wing, and the possibility of swapping Jaquez into that lineup tonight definitely makes things look a lot better in that stretch.
Time to let the young guys just go.