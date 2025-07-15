Inside The Heat

‘I Can Put That To Bed’ — NBA Insider Reveals Lakers Have No Trade Interest In $109 Million All-Star

Anthony Pasciolla

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat have three All-Stars on their roster in Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Andrew Wiggins, but one is far more expendable than the others.

Wiggins came to Miami in the blockbuster trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors, meaning he's had little time to establish relationships within the organization. Alternatively, Herro and Adebayo are expected to lead the team in the 2026 season. Because of this, the former No. 1 pick found his name swirling in trade rumors and reports this offseason.

However, arguably his top floated suitor reportedly has no interest in acquiring him. NBA insider Dan Woike of The Athletic revealed on the Zach Lowe podcast the Los Angeles Lakers are not interested in adding Wiggins to the mix.

"They're not interested in Andrew Wiggins. I think I can put that to bed. I'm pretty confident on that front," Woike said.

While Wiggins could slot nicely into the Lakers' rotation, he's simply not worth what the Heat were demanding. L.A. insider Jovan Buha shared Miami's front office was seeking forward Rui Hachimura, young talent Dalton Knecht, and a first-round pick in return for the 30-year-old forward.

It's likely a bit frustrating for the Lakers to miss out on Wiggins, as his four-year, $109 million contract at the latest expires after the 2027 campaign. That offseason is setting up to be one of the most intriguing in league history, so the Heat at the very least will clear cap space for that summer if Wiggins remains in Miami.

Anthony Pasciolla
