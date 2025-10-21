No extension for Tyler Herro, but no loss of joy
The deadline passed without a sound.
There will be no contract extension for Tyler Herro, not prior to the 2025-26 season -- with two seasons left on his current deal, including this one. As widely expected, even by Herro himself, the Miami Heat will wait to see how this season goes before committing massive resources to the All-Star guard it has developed since his drafting in 2019.
Don't expect any turmoil, however, not like there was when the Heat refused to extend Jimmy Butler and it led to a series of suspensions and then a trade to Golden State, something Butler is still talking about. Herro has promised that he won't let the Heat's position steal his "joy," a not-so-subtle reference to how Butler handled his own situation.
And it's been evident in Herro's actions already.
It's clear how hard Herro is working to get back on the court, and back in action, after ankle surgery. There have been Instagram posts and YouTube videos in which he's shared his rehabilitation activities and updated his healing progress. And now, Monday, there was evidence that he's closer to being ready for basketball.
The Heat don't want to rush Herro back, even as desperately as they need shooting and scoring, as they try to revive an offense that settled into the bottom third of the league last season. And it's not in his interest to do so either, especially with his future earnings on the line. But there has been a narrative that he hasn't been available enough in prior seasons, so after playing a career-high 77 games in 2024-25, he can keep debunking that criticism if he can return before missing too much time.
Either way, this will be an interesting week, as the Herro watch continues.
