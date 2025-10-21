Inside The Heat

No extension for Tyler Herro, but no loss of joy

Ethan J. Skolnick

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The deadline passed without a sound.

There will be no contract extension for Tyler Herro, not prior to the 2025-26 season -- with two seasons left on his current deal, including this one. As widely expected, even by Herro himself, the Miami Heat will wait to see how this season goes before committing massive resources to the All-Star guard it has developed since his drafting in 2019.

Don't expect any turmoil, however, not like there was when the Heat refused to extend Jimmy Butler and it led to a series of suspensions and then a trade to Golden State, something Butler is still talking about. Herro has promised that he won't let the Heat's position steal his "joy," a not-so-subtle reference to how Butler handled his own situation.

And it's been evident in Herro's actions already.

It's clear how hard Herro is working to get back on the court, and back in action, after ankle surgery. There have been Instagram posts and YouTube videos in which he's shared his rehabilitation activities and updated his healing progress. And now, Monday, there was evidence that he's closer to being ready for basketball.

The Heat don't want to rush Herro back, even as desperately as they need shooting and scoring, as they try to revive an offense that settled into the bottom third of the league last season. And it's not in his interest to do so either, especially with his future earnings on the line. But there has been a narrative that he hasn't been available enough in prior seasons, so after playing a career-high 77 games in 2024-25, he can keep debunking that criticism if he can return before missing too much time.

Either way, this will be an interesting week, as the Herro watch continues.

WHO IS OUTSIDE THE ROTATION FOR THE MIAMI HEAT?

COULD THE HEAT CATCH SOME BREAKS EARLY?

THE CHALLENGE OF ERIK SPOELSTRA'S CAREER IS TO COME?

Published
Ethan J. Skolnick
ETHAN J. SKOLNICK

Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.com

Home/News