Erik Spoelstra makes surprising starting lineup decision

It hasn't been uncommon over his many years as Miami Heat head coach for Erik Spoelstra to sub someone from completely outside the rotation in for an injured starter.

So it wouldn't have been stunning Saturday for him to replace Davion Mitchell -- out with an illness -- with Dru Smith, who didn't play until garbage time of Friday's win in Atlanta. Nor, considering Tyler Herro's pedigree, would it have been unusual if he simply slid Herro into the starting backcourt alongside Norman Powell, as was the plan from season's start.

But Spoelstra didn't do either.

Instead, he moved rookie Kasparas Jakucionis up, to make his 9th start of the season.

That speaks to three things.

First, the confidence that Spoelstra has developed since the halfway point of this season, confidence that the kid has earned, with his shot, defense and decision-making. He hasn't played like a teenager.

Second, that he wants a truer point guard playing with Powell, at least for now. There was considerable promise for the Herro-Powell pairing prior to the season, but injuries -- mostly Herro's but some to Powell too -- have kept it from ever getting off the ground. Friday he mostly staggered the two scorers rather than playing them much together, giving each unit a threat.

Third, that he's in no rush to return Herro to the role the 2025 All-Star has had since winning Sixth Man of the Year in 2022. Since then, Herro has wanted to be a starter, and Spoelstra has catered to that, even when it's seemed that the team functioned better with him in a bench role. Saturday, Herro entered with about 4:30 left in the first quarter, quickly followed by Smith.

Part of this may be wanting to limit Herro's minutes, as he gears back up after his third significant health setback of the season (ankle, toe and then ribs).

But there's a tactical reason to do so, also. Herro will exploit backups who are forced to guard him -- and with the Heat playing so many tanking teams that are sitting core players in upcoming games, he will see even worse competition against him. This allows him to get into a great groove, for the games that will be more challenging, which he will almost certainly close even if he doesn't start.

We will see if it lasts, or if Herro is introduced with the starters soon, especially on nights that one is absent.