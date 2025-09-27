Norman Powell acclimating to Miami already
Norman Powell has already done something "athletic" in front of a crowd, prior to the start of Miami Heat training camp.
The Heat's latest acquisition, a 22-point scorer last of the Los Angeles Clippers, threw out the first pitch prior to the Miami Marlins' 6-2 win against the New York Mets that damaged the Mets' playoff hopes.
This comes after Powell was working at Florida Atlantic University earlier this summer, as the key player on the Jamaican national team that was holding its own training camp. The Heat camp starts Monday at that same gym.
Powell may be sticking around town for a while. The Heat are known to be considering an extension for the guard, beyond his contract's expiration at the end of this season. Powell will have a chance to prove his worth early, with Tyler Herro sidelined for the first month of the season following ankle surgery. He was expected to pair with Herro in the backcourt; now he will likely be beside Davion Mitchell, more of a defensive specialist as Powell carries the scoring. He was lethal in catch-and-shoot situations last season.
It's also expected that Powell will assume a leadership role in the locker room; at 32, he's the oldest player on the current roster, one of only two in the rotation (along with Andrew Wiggins) who are at least 30. Powell's connection with captain Bam Adebayo will be critical for the Heat, on and off the court.
The pitch, by the way, wasn't bad.
And neither was the Marlins' performance afterward.