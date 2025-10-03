Power rankings show Miami Heat must prove people wrong
Miami Heat players have been talking themselves up lately.
They've been using words like "championship" and "contender," after winning just 37 games last season and needing to advance out of the play-in tournament, only to get swept out of the first round by Cleveland. That's everyone from captain Bam Adebayo to holdover Davion Mitchell to newcomer Norman Powell.
It doesn't appear outsiders are quite as bought in.
For instance, Bleacher Report, in its latest preseason power rankings.
That ranking is just behind Milwaukee, Dallas and Memphis.
The explanation for the ranking is one you've seen in other places.
The Miami Heat's early-season prospects took a hit when Tyler Herro underwent offseason ankle surgery. He could miss the first couple months of the season.- Andy Bailey
And for an offensively challenged team, replacing his scoring (21.5 points over the last four seasons) and distribution (4.6 assists in the same span) is going to be tough.
Bringing in Norman Powell will help, but younger players such as Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jović will likely need to provide a little more. If they do, and Bam Adebayo gets back to All-Star form, Miami should at least be able to tread water until Herro gets back.
All of that is accurate, or has a chance to be. Herro's early absence won't help matters, though he has hinted in some places that he could be back sooner than the timeline; that's no given, since the Heat tend to be careful with players' returns from injury. And the offense needs to improve from last season, even when he is in there.
Nor will the Heat's early schedule -- loaded with playoff teams and road games -- help Miami disprove doubters early on. Still, Erik Spoelstra has upside surprised with some of his teams in the past, and that's typically been when there's been untapped youth on the roster.
As the preseason starts this weekend in Puerto Rico, and with the Heat suddenly light on guards (the strength of the team but already hit with some injuries), we will get at least some sense of what he will be working with.