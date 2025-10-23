Terry Rozier placed on leave from NBA, and how it affects Heat
For Terry Rozier, this might have been a long time coming. Early this morning, the veteran guard was arrested by the FBI in connection with a federal investigation into illegal sports betting involving NBA players.
According to the FBI’s report, Rozier’s alleged involvement traces back to an incident from March 23, 2023. The statement reads:
“7. The FBI says that NBA player Terry Rozier told the defendants that he was going to leave a game early on March 23, 2023, with an injury. The defendants then placed more than $200,000 of wagers on the unders for his prop bets, with Rozier leaving the game after nine minutes. Those bets paid out tens of thousands of dollars in profits, and the defendants and Rozier counted the money at his house.”
Rozier’s play had notably declined since joining the Miami Heat, and while no evidence suggests betting activity occurred during his time in Miami, this revelation casts a shadow over his recent struggles. Whether or not the ongoing investigation connects further dots, the implications for Rozier’s career are serious.
In response, the NBA moved quickly, placing both Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups on immediate leave. The league issued an official statement:
The NBA released an official statement:
“We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today. Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority.”- NBA
For Miami, this moves their roster down to 13 guys while already being down Tyler Herro and Kasparas Jakucionis. While Rozier didn't get any minutes on opening night, it leaves Miami with a roster spot to fill. If Rozier ends up being banned from the NBA, the Heat will free up space as outlined in this tweet by Barry Jackson.
Miami has yet to release a statement regarding the situation with Terry Rozier and will ultimately shift their focus to their upcoming matchup tomorrow (10/24) in Memphis.
For a franchise that just last season navigated turbulence surrounding Jimmy Butler’s absence and trade rumors, this new controversy brings an unwelcome distraction. Still, Miami’s strong performance on opening night offers a sign that this group can keep its focus -- but how long the Rozier cloud lingers may depend on what the FBI uncovers next.
Miami Heat's Terry Rozier suddenly arrested In FBI probe
Preseason problem continues for Miami, contributing to loss in Orlando