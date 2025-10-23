Preseason problem continues for Miami in loss in Orlando
The Miami Heat’s preseason woes from beyond the arc have carried into the regular season, and they were on full display in their loss to the Orlando Magic. After losing sharpshooter Duncan Robinson this offseason and being without Tyler Herro to start the 2025 campaign, the Heat’s three-point shooting has remained a glaring concern.
It's Raining Bricks: The Miami Heat's shooting struggles continue
Miami woke up today sitting 17th in the league in three-point percentage, which on paper is not terrible, but that number can be misleading when you look closer. It was the inconsistency from deep that ultimately doomed them down the stretch. The Heat opened the game on fire, connecting on six of their first eleven attempts from beyond the arc (5 of their first 6) and riding that hot start to their most efficient offensive quarter of the night (39). Norman Powell and Nikola Jović each buried a pair of threes early, helping Miami build rhythm and pace that looked sustainable.
As the game wore on, that rhythm evaporated. Over the final three quarters, Miami went just 6-for-24 from deep. The early ball movement and confidence gave way to rushed looks and stagnant possessions. Outside of Norman Powell, who finished 4-for-8 from three and continues to look like Miami’s most reliable perimeter threat in Herro’s absence, no one could find their range.
Powell’s performance was a silver lining and a reminder that Miami might have found a new perimeter engine to pair with Herro when he returns. The two could form a dynamic backcourt that blends Herro’s shot creation with Powell’s downhill attack and spot-up reliability. For now, the Heat’s offense will have to find ways to generate cleaner looks and maintain spacing without overreliance on one player.
In today’s NBA, the math simply does not lie. Teams that cannot consistently hit from beyond the arc are at a constant disadvantage. The spacing, the analytics, and the momentum swings all stem from three-point efficiency. Miami showed flashes of offensive promise on opening night with ball movement, tempo, and bursts of high-percentage scoring, but until the outside shooting becomes more consistent, their margin for error will remain razor thin.
If Miami can find even a league-average rhythm from deep, this offense has the potential to be balanced, explosive, and sustainable. The loss in Orlando showed that the Heat’s biggest preseason problem still lingers, and until it is fixed, it may continue to define their early season story.
