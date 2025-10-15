The Miami Heat sign forward Steve Settle III
The Miami Heat announced two roster moves today. They have waived guard Gabe Madsen and signed Steve Settle III to an exhibit 10 contract. The plan is for Settle to join the G-League affiliate of the Miami Heat the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Settle is an undrafted rookie out of the Temple university. He was on the Heat's summer league squad playing in 5 games total. In those games Settle averaged 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal. According to the Heat, Settle will wear number 4.
Steve Settle III is excited to join the Miami Heat organization once again. Settle's full exclusive quote to Inside The Heat on SI:
Quote From Steve Settle III
"Miami is a very structured, disciplined organization perfect for a guy entering his first year as a professional athlete looking to build the right habits. The opportunity to be a small piece of such a storied organization is something I don’t take for granted. I think my skillset as a taller versatile wing is something that can and has benefited greatly from my time with the Heat so far. I am no where near a finished product but I’m so encouraged by how much I’ve grown as a player in just a few short months. This is just the beginning for me and I’m looking forward to my continued development in the G league with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. I cannot wait to see what the future holds."
Settle is a versatile wing who will bring grit and toughness to the Heat organization. Settle began his college career at Howard before transferring to Temple for his last 2 collegiate seasons. The most intriguing things about Settle's game is his ability to do a little bit of everything on the basketball court. He was efficient from all spots on the floor in his last year with the Temple Owls, most notably shooting 42% from three. He earned MEAC 2nd team honors in the 2022-2023 season and was a part of the 2024 AAC All-Tournament team. In Settle's college career he amassed 1,485 points, 706 rebounds, 117 assist, 118 blocks and 162 steals.