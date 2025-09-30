Tyler Herro Sends Subtle, Joyful Shot at Jimmy Butler
The Miami Heat’s All-Star guard Tyler Herro will be eligible to sign a three-year, $149.7 million extension on October 1 as the franchise enters its first season without Jimmy Butler. For Miami, this year is about transition--figuring out who will carry the franchise forward, who will grow, and who may regress.
For Herro, though, it’s business as usual. The 25-year-old guard, coming off his first All-Star season, made it clear that while he expects an extension to get done, he won’t let negotiations derail him:
“I expect to get something done. I’m not going to lose my joy, I ain’t going to lose my joy… it’s not that important to me. Being here is important but being here at a respectable number. I have a number in mind as I did on last contract extension. That’s why I didn’t accept the max because I wasn’t pressed on it, and I’m not pressed now.”
The “joy” line wasn’t lost on Heat fans. Butler famously said he “lost his joy” amid contract disputes last year, and Herro’s words came across as both a lighthearted jab and a clear signal that he’s handling things differently.
Butler’s “lost my joy” comments became a rallying cry and a turning point that led to his trade to Golden State. It highlighted his frustration with both his contract status and the organization’s direction (or lack thereof). By echoing those words with a jokingly tone, Herro managed to both acknowledge that chapter and subtly separate himself from it--signaling that he’s not going to let negotiations sour his relationship with the team.
Herro’s negotiations carry big implications. Should he wait on an extension and make an All-NBA team this season, he’d be eligible for a five-year supermax worth $379.9 million next summer. Without that honor, he’d be in line for a four-year, $206.9 million deal.
For now, the Heat will have to start the season without him, as Herro recovers from ankle surgery performed on September 19. But once he returns, he’ll be tasked not only with leading Miami on the court but also proving he can be the face of the franchise in its post-Butler era--contract jabs and all.
Tyler Herro believes Nikola Jovic will thrive in his absence
Bam Adebayo Ready to Lead Heat into New Chapter
The Miami Heat Strike Out in the Annual NBA Insiders Offseason Survey