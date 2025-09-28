Without Jimmy Butler, expect a quiet media day for Miami Heat
This time around, there's no Emo Jimmy. Or Late Jimmy.
There's No Jimmy.
With Jimmy Butler traded to the Golden State Warriors last February, following several months of drama, it's officially a new era for the Miami Heat as they host Media Day on Monday.
No more Butler entering the interview room to anticipation, to see what hairstyle he might unveil, and what mood he may display. Such as the bob he wore in 2023, which provoked some reporter giggles, and Butler's response: "yeah, yeah, yeah, laugh it up." And then last year, Butler got tied up in some overseas travel and didn't make it to Miami until late, without time to prepare a new 'do.
That means less drama, but also less talent for the Heat this time around, though they'e hopeful that a few of their young players -- their youngest rotation in years -- can step up to aid captain Bam Adebayo and top scorer Tyler Herro, once Herro returns from ankle surgery in about 7 weeks.
It's not known if Herro will speak Monday, but this will be the first time that local media will speak to newcomer Norman Powell from inside Kaseya Center. Powell has been in town the past week or so, getting acclimated to his new city, and even throwing out the first pitch at a Miami Marlins game.
So what will be the primary topics Monday, other than life after Butler and Herro's injury.
Here's three:
1. Where does Ware stand?
The Heat's gifted 2024 first-round pick broke into the starting lineup as a rookie, but staying there isn't guaranteed. Erik Spoelstra called out Ware's professionalism over the summer. Ware responded well in the next two summer league games, and that focus will need to stay steady.
2. Can Jaime Jaquez Jr. return to form?
Coming out of UCLA,Jaime Jaquez Jr. made an immediate impact as a rookie, but opponents scouted him well, took away his spins, and limited his production and efficiency in his second season. He will need to find some counters, and confidence. The path is clear for him to play, with Haywood Highsmith gone and Herro out.
3. Can the Heat defense carry for a while?
It's going to be a struggle at times on offense, especially until Herro returns. But the Heat have the makings of a stout defense, starting with Bam Adebayo and Davion MItchell. They'll need to lock in early, with Andrew Wiggins working against the better wings. Wiggins was not at peak level on that end after the Heat acquired him, but the hope is that he's refreshed.