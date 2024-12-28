Inside The Heat

Jimmy Butler Sidelined Again: Today's Miami Heat Starters Vs. Atlanta Hawks

Shandel Richardson

Dec 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts from the sideline against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat are playing without Jimmy Butler for a fourth straight game. Here's the starting lineup:

Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 3 p.m., State Farm Arena, Atlanta


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: N/A

VITALS: The Heat and Hawks meet for the first of four regular season matchups. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, and has currently won nine of the last 12 against Atlanta overall. The HEAT are 79-59 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 50-20 in home games and 29-39 in road games. Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 17 points in 23-straight games, just the third player in team history to have a 17-point streak at least
that long, joining only Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. It’s also the last streak of at least that long since LeBron James accomplished the feat in 2013. Additionally, it marks the eighth-longest 17-point streak in franchise history


PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Haywood Highsmith

F Jaime Jaquez

HAWKS

F Zaccharie Risacher

F Jalen Johnson

C Clint Capela

G Trae Young

G Dyson Daniels

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Jimmy Butler: Out - conditioning

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Josh Richardson: Out - Heel

Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Ankle

Terry Rozier: Probable - Knee

Pelle Larsson: Probable - Ankle

HAWKS

Dominick Barlow: Questionable - G League

Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable - Leg

Kobe Bufkin: Out - Shoulder

Mouhamed Gueye: Questionable - G League

Daeqwon Plowden: Questionable - Two-way

Onyeka Okongwu: Out - Knee

Keaton Wallace: Questionable - Two-way

Trae Young: Questionable - Heel

Cody Zeller: Out - Not with team

QUOTABLE

Heat team president Pat Riley on the Jimmy Butler trade speculation: “We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler.”

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson
Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here