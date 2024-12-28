Jimmy Butler Sidelined Again: Today's Miami Heat Starters Vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Miami Heat are playing without Jimmy Butler for a fourth straight game. Here's the starting lineup:
Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Jaime Jaquez.
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 3 p.m., State Farm Arena, Atlanta
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
VITALS: The Heat and Hawks meet for the first of four regular season matchups. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, and has currently won nine of the last 12 against Atlanta overall. The HEAT are 79-59 all-time versus the Hawks during the regular season, including 50-20 in home games and 29-39 in road games. Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 17 points in 23-straight games, just the third player in team history to have a 17-point streak at least
that long, joining only Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. It’s also the last streak of at least that long since LeBron James accomplished the feat in 2013. Additionally, it marks the eighth-longest 17-point streak in franchise history
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Duncan Robinson
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Haywood Highsmith
F Jaime Jaquez
HAWKS
F Zaccharie Risacher
F Jalen Johnson
C Clint Capela
G Trae Young
G Dyson Daniels
INJUY REPORT
HEAT
Jimmy Butler: Out - conditioning
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
Josh Richardson: Out - Heel
Nikola Jovic: Questionable - Ankle
Terry Rozier: Probable - Knee
Pelle Larsson: Probable - Ankle
HAWKS
Dominick Barlow: Questionable - G League
Bogdan Bogdanovic: Questionable - Leg
Kobe Bufkin: Out - Shoulder
Mouhamed Gueye: Questionable - G League
Daeqwon Plowden: Questionable - Two-way
Onyeka Okongwu: Out - Knee
Keaton Wallace: Questionable - Two-way
Trae Young: Questionable - Heel
Cody Zeller: Out - Not with team
QUOTABLE
Heat team president Pat Riley on the Jimmy Butler trade speculation: “We usually don’t comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches. Therefore, we will make it clear - We are not trading Jimmy Butler.”
