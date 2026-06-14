June 20th, 2013. That is the date that the Miami Heat last hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy. That NBA Finals was iconic, and the Miami Heat were at the top of the basketball world. That was the second of Miami's back-to-back Championships and they are the only other team --Golden State Warriors 17 & 18 -- to go back-to-back in the last 15 years.

Now the NBA has officially reached its long sought after stage of parity. 8 years, 8 different champions, coming from different markets across the entire association.

Crazy era in the NBA pic.twitter.com/DFvJeWdGau — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) June 14, 2026

Now 13 years ago is not worth sulking over as many franchises --including the Knicks-- haven't won in years, have never won, and are never even in contention for the infamous trophy. But the Miami Heat set a standard, and now they have watched their foes win Championships while they fell short.

Since 2013 the Heat have been back three times, falling short in all three finals. There have been injury ridden campaigns, unfortunate circumstances, and a recent bias of "liking their team". Which is always something that should be thought about the players on the floor, but improving, looking towards the future, and knowing when to admit you are wrong is huge.

Watching the Knicks Win Hurts, But It Shows What it Takes

Unknown date & location, USA: FILE PHOTO; New York Knicks head coach Pat Riley (left) talks to guard Greg Anthony (50) on the sideline during the 1993 season. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Look at the Knicks, another team Pat Riley built, they made the hard trade, Randle for Karl Anthony Towns, they fired Tom Thibodeau --former Champion and coach of the year-- and they made smart moves for the betterment of the team. They took the chance on Brunson; they swapped Quickley and Barret for Anunoby.

They made their move, they traded their future because they saw their chance, and they captured it.

Credit to the Knicks for boldness:



* Giving Brunson the keys

* Randle for Towns

* Barrett & Quickley for Anunoby

* All the picks for Bridges

* Firing Thibs for Brown — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) June 14, 2026

Boston But Via the Draft

May 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) comes together with Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) after a play during the second half of game two of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

While Boston manufactured their team the traditional way, they have now won since the Miami Heat last won. The great rivalry the Jimmy Butler era Heat had with the Boston Celtics came with the Celtics out on top. Regardless of Miami's feats, they fell short while they watched their rival hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Sure, Miami may have won the finals against the Warriors that year that Jimmy Butler's three-pointer didn't fall, but hindsight is always 20/20 in sports. The Miami Heat didn't make their move to get better, and it resulted in them not being good enough to cross the finish line the following season.

Let's not use injuries and Terry Rozier as an excuse, accountability is everything.

So, what do The Heat Need to Do?

May 29, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Miami center Bam Adebayo (13) and Milwaukee center Bobby Portis (9) during the second quarter of game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Not only have they watched their rivals win the NBA Finals, so have the Cavaliers, Raptors, and Bucks all in a time where everyone called the West the best.

But the parity in the NBA doesn't call for the Miami Heat to sit and watch, it doesn't call for them to tank -- it takes too long and it's not their style -- it calls for them to show the fans that they want to get the job done. Doing everything it takes to land Giannis Antetokounmpo is the start, and they can't fall short of a Superstar that they have sought after for over half a decade.

Because then they would have nobody to blame except for themselves, failing to move off of assets when you had the chance, failing to improve upon a roster that made it to the dance, they would have the assets for this trade to be done already or they might have already won one.

With all that said, there isn't a singular blueprint for reaching the NBA Finals, look at the Thunder and the Spurs, look at Nikola Jokic -- second round pick-- and look at the way the Miami Heat have done it in the past.

June 20th 2013, I had just turned 8 years old, there is plenty of NBA basketball to be played and plenty of Champions to be crowned, June 14th, 2026 Pat Riley is 81 years old. If the Godfather wants to win one more Championship in South Beach, the time for the final act is now.