Why the Miami Heat were, once again, not able to overcome the Orlando Magic

The Miami Heat found themselves losing to the Orlando Magic for the fifth time since October, (including two preseason games). The 14-11 Heat have now lost four games in a row and five of their last six.

Here are some of the main reasons the Heat ended up dropping this game:

Back to Earth: The Heat came out firing in this game, getting out to an early 15-to-zero lead. But man, oh man, did they come back to Earth, blow past the crust, the mantle and into the Earth's core in regards to three-point shooting, (both theirs and their opponent's).

The Heat made just 24 percent of their threes in this game while the Magic sank 47 percent of theirs. After starting the season with hot shooting on top of poor opponent shooting, the Heat have made just 29 percent of their threes over the losing streak, while opponents have sunk 44 percent of theirs.

The Magic and their strong defense once again did a good job executing their game-plan of running the Heat's best shooters off the three-point line after the first. They made sure the Heat would have to navigate around and finish over multiple defenders with great positional size, holding the Heat to a 28th percentile three-point frequency.

Powell cooled down after a hot start, converting one of his seven threes in the second half, while Tyler Herro missed all six of his attempts and Simone Fontecchio all three of his. After scoring a solid 115 points per 100 possessions in the first, the Heat put up a 105 offensive rating for the rest of the game, which would easily be the worst mark in the league.

The Heat have seen the Magic and Dallas Mavericks four combined times in the past 16 days. They are the two teams who give up the lowest percentage of opponent shots coming from three, and both have given the Heat trouble with this type of strategy combined with the troublesome size.

It seems teams are deciding that they're willing to live and die with some of the other Heat shooters taking threes. Additionally, they're probably okay with those same shooters having to rely on shots inside the arc, where Powell and Herro were solid, combining to shoot 11-of-17 on twos.

The Heat did a better job in this matchup against the Magic than others in regards to the possession battle. What killed them was their poor transition offense. They got out there enough, with an above-average transition frequency, but scored just 88 points per 100 possessions in transition.

There were an inordinate amount of questionable shots selection in transition. Very often, it felt like the Heat took some rather rushed shots they wouldn't normally take just to get a shot off early in the clock. After they started to get in an offensive funk, it seemed like their off-ball movement stagnated as well.

Shaky defense: Desmond Bane. I could end it right there, but there's more to it. With the Heat fully healthy for this one and the Magic playing without Franz Wagner this time around, the Heat started this game with an advantage despite being on the road.

Their other star player Paolo Banchero historically struggles against the Heat's defense (shooting just 38.5 percent overall and 29 percent from three against the Heat for his career). He did so again on Tuesday, converting on just 38.5 percent of his field goals and finishing with a 4:3 assist-to-turnover ratio.

The Heat's defense did just as much of the legwork in what was a dominant first quarter, holding the Magic to 17 points, eight turnovers and a piss-poor 63 offensive rating. Bane shot just one-of-four shooting in the opening quarter.

Just like in many other games this season and especially throughout this rough patch of games for the Heat, they fell off after a stellar first quarter. For the rest of the game, they gave up a 133.3 offensive rating, including 56 percent shooting from the field in the halfcourt (and overall).

Their overall pick-and-roll defense in this one was some of their worst all season, with all of their perimeter defenders taking turns getting caught lacking behind after getting hit by screens throughout this game.

For as much benefit of the doubt that can be given to guys like Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith for their mostly great point-of-attack defense all season, it really hurts when they're having somewhat off nights in that aspect. Herro and Powell continue to serve as the targets of opposing teams' offensive strategies, and Jaquez was also rough in that aspect.

Bane absolutely lit them up. Whether it was downhill attacks, finding himself open out of pick-and-rolls or due to the Heat over-stretching their help defense, Bane was getting whatever he wanted out there after the first. In quarters two through four, Bane had 35 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field and also chipped in a total of five assists (with just one turnover).

After it was all said and done, the Heat finished five percentage points below their average true shooting percent for the season, while the Magic did the inverse.

