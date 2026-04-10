Powell, Herro & Mitchell's status for Heat-Wizards: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch
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VITALS: The Miami Heat (41-39) and Washingto Wizards (17-63) meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. So far this season, Miami has won all three previous contests, each by 15+ points, and has now won seven of the last eight overall against Washington.
The Heat are 103-48 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 57-19 in home games and 46-29 in road games.
The Heat head into this game as the tenth seed in the East, two games behind the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and the eighth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.
The Wizards, meanwhile, come into the game as the 15th seed in the East, two games behind the Indiana Pacers.
Game date, time and location: Friday, Apr. 10, 7:00 p.m. EST, Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C.)
Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 106.7 FM, 980 AM (Washington, D.C.)
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Kasparas Jakucionis
G Simone Fontecchio
C Bam Adebayo
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
WIZARDS
G Bub Carrington
G Bilal Coulibaly
C Anthony Gill
F Will Riley
F Julian Reese
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Norman Powell: Doubtful - Groin
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder
Dru Smith: Out - Foot
Nikola Jovic: Out - Ankle
Trevor Keels: Available - (Two-Way)
Jahmir Young: Available - (Two-Way)
Vlad Goldin: Available - (Two-Way)
WIZARDS
Alex Sarr: Out - Toe
Tre Johnson: Out - Foot, Back
Bilal Coulibaly: Available - Heel
Justin Champagnie: Out - Knee
Tristan Vukcevic: Out - Knee
Jaden Hardy: Available - Back
Cam Whitmore: Out - DVT
Anthony Gill: Available - Back
D'Angelo Russell: Out - Not Injury Related
Anthony Davis: Out - Finger
Trae Young: Out - Quadriceps
Julian Reese: Active - Knee (Two-Way)
Leaky Black: Active - Two-Way
Sharife Cooper: Active - Two-Way
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook`)
Spread: Heat -16.5 (-106), Wizards +16.5 (-114)
Moneyline: Heat +870, Wizards -1500
Total points scored: 243.5 (over -106, under -114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .
QUOTABLE
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Toronto Raptors: "We'll see, I mean all options are on the table now. We got to look at everything. We have looked at a lot, but we'll continue to work to find solutions."
For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket
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Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket