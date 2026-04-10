Powell, Herro & Mitchell's status for Heat-Wizards: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

VITALS: The Miami Heat (41-39) and Washingto Wizards (17-63) meet for the fourth and final regular season matchup. So far this season, Miami has won all three previous contests, each by 15+ points, and has now won seven of the last eight overall against Washington.

The Heat are 103-48 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 57-19 in home games and 46-29 in road games.

The Heat head into this game as the tenth seed in the East, two games behind the ninth-seeded Charlotte Hornets and the eighth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

The Wizards, meanwhile, come into the game as the 15th seed in the East, two games behind the Indiana Pacers.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Apr. 10, 7:00 p.m. EST, Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C.)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 106.7 FM, 980 AM (Washington, D.C.)

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kasparas Jakucionis

G Simone Fontecchio

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington

G Bilal Coulibaly

C Anthony Gill

F Will Riley

F Julian Reese

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Doubtful - Groin

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Davion Mitchell: Out - Shoulder

Dru Smith: Out - Foot

Nikola Jovic: Out - Ankle

Trevor Keels: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Available - (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - (Two-Way)

WIZARDS

Alex Sarr: Out - Toe

Tre Johnson: Out - Foot, Back

Bilal Coulibaly: Available - Heel

Justin Champagnie: Out - Knee

Tristan Vukcevic: Out - Knee

Jaden Hardy: Available - Back

Cam Whitmore: Out - DVT

Anthony Gill: Available - Back

D'Angelo Russell: Out - Not Injury Related

Anthony Davis: Out - Finger

Trae Young: Out - Quadriceps

Julian Reese: Active - Knee (Two-Way)

Leaky Black: Active - Two-Way

Sharife Cooper: Active - Two-Way

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook`)

Spread: Heat -16.5 (-106), Wizards +16.5 (-114)

Moneyline: Heat +870, Wizards -1500

Total points scored: 243.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Toronto Raptors: "We'll see, I mean all options are on the table now. We got to look at everything. We have looked at a lot, but we'll continue to work to find solutions."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket